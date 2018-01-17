Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

Indian market which started on a muted note picked up momentum in the mid-morning day as both Sensex and Nifty rose to fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed peak 35000 for the first time while Nifty hit a record high of 10,803.

The Nifty50 rallied 88 points in trade to close slightly below its record high level on Wednesday and made a strong bull candle and a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily candlestick charts. Bears which tried to pull the index lower throughout this week failed to battle the onslaught by the bulls.

The index witnessed a breakout about 10,750-10,800 which pushed traders to cover short positions which got formed in the previous trading session. Even though the momentum looks strong, analysts’ advise investors to trade with caution and bring down their leverage positions.

Investors are advised to stay long on the index as the next target appears to be in the range of 10850-10,900 levels. However, a stop loss below 10,629 should always be kept on a closing basis.

“It appears that the pleasures of bears short-lived as Bulls are back with a vengeance before signing off the day with a solid bull candle which wiped out the weakness of preceding two trading sessions,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“As the overbought readings on short-term charts got adjusted with two days of corrective and consolidation process this rally shall ideally get extended into next trading session also with a target placed in the zone of 10850 – 10,900 levels,” he said.

Mohammad advice traders to prune down their leveraged bets and book profits as Nifty50 enter into the said target zone whereas positional traders of cash market segment can remain positive as long as Nifty50 sustains above 10629 levels on closing basis as a close below this level can reverse the trend in favour of bears.

India VIX fell down by 1.56 percent at 13.86. VIX has to hold below 13 zones to continue with its positive and smooth ride in the market.

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,788.5 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,702.53, followed by 10,616.57. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,838.73 and 10,888.97.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 26,289.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,029.0, followed by 25,768.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,442.5, followed by 26,595.9.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 50.46 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,800, which now holds 47.18 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 40.68 lakh contracts in OI.

There was hardly any Call writing seen.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,700, which saw shedding of 3.25 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 at 2.2 lakh contracts and 10,800, which saw shedding of 2.06 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum put OI of 79.71 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,700, which now holds 76.2 lakh contracts and 10,600 which has now accumulated 73.58 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at 10,700, which saw addition of 24.41 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which added 11.5 lakh contracts and 10,600, which added 5.19 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,200 which saw shedding of 4.15 lakh contracts in Open Interest, followed by 10,300 (sheds 1.08 lakh contracts).

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 625.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 246.38 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

77 stocks saw long build-up:

82 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

39 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

16 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Bannari Amman Spinning: Purvaj Advisors Private Limited bought 2,10,000 shares at Rs 350.36 per share on the NSE

Uttam Galva Steels: Albula Investment Fund Limited sold 33,75,000 shares at Rs 22.55 per share on the NSE

(For more bulk deals click here: https://goo.gl/qrXHCH)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

The management of Adani Ports is meeting investors in a conference call on January 18, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Mindtree: Posted a 37.2% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs141.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2017.

Hindustan Unilever: The company’s net profit grew over 27 percent at Rs 1,326 crore against Rs 1,038 crore posted during the same period last year.

Banking stocks: CNBC-TV18 exclusive sources say government mulls allowing 100% FDI in banking sector

15 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, Capital First, Dish Tv, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Infra, HCC, HDIL, IFCI, India Cements, Jindal Steel, Jain Irrigation, JP Associates, Kaveri Seed Company and Reliance Power.