Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which hit a record high in the opening tick, failed to gain momentum throughout the trading session on Wednesday and closed slightly in the red making a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

Formation of Bearish Belt Hold after two bullish candle suggests pause in the momentum. Short term traders can book partial profits while the rest can remain long with a stop below 10400 on a closing basis, suggest experts.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

In Wednesday’s price action, Nifty opened at 10,494.40 rose marginally to 10,494.45 which was its intraday high. The index slipped after hitting a record high to its intraday low of 10,437.15. It finally closed 19 points lower at 10,444.20.

Traders are advised to remain long as long as Nifty trades above 10350 levels and a stop can be placed around 10400 levels on closing basis for the index. A hold above 10,350-380 could propel the index towards 10,495-10550 levels.

“Albeit it looked like a day of consolidation on the bourses the Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation in Wednesday’s session should ring alarm bells for the short term traders about the impending weakness,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Unless Nifty get past 10,494 levels in the next couple of trading sessions there can be a possibility of Double top formation going forward. Besides, another major index v.i.z Bank Nifty which was underperforming hitherto has registered Bearish Engulfing formation in today’s session and hence any selling pressure on this index may eventually spill over to broader markets,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that it looks prudent for short-term traders to book part profits and ride remaining positions with a stop below 10400 on a closing basis. “The momentum on the index should once again pick up only on a close above 10495 levels,” he said.

India VIX remained almost flattish at 12.18. India VIX has fallen down by 27 percent in the last three sessions and needs to hold below 13-12.50 zones to get the smooth ride.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,444.2 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,422.77, followed by 10,401.33. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,480.07 and 10,515.93.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,591.7. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,511.83, followed by 25,431.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,725.83, followed by 25,859.97.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 65.24 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,600, which now holds 44.57 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 36.46 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike price 10,500, which added 2.73 lakh contracts; followed by 10,700, which saw added of 0.96 lakh contracts, 10,600 saw adding of 0.86 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,400, which shed 6.54 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300 which shed 5.6 lakh contracts and 10,200, which shed 3.79 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 80.58 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 10400, which now holds 56.74 lakh contracts and 10,300 which has now accumulated 52.49 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,500 (11.54 lakh contracts added), 10,400 (5.01 lakh contracts added), and 10,300 (2.68 lakh contracts added).

Put unwinding was seen at strike 10,000, which shed 2.41 lakh contracts, followed by 10,200, which shed 2.04 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,505.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 146.17 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

66 stocks saw long build-up:

59 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

57 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

32 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Archies

Manoj Kumar Mehta has bought over 2 lakh shares at around Rs 50 apiece, while it has sold around 1 lakh shares at the same price.

Ashiana Housing

Goldman Sachs Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund have offloaded some shares in the company. The former sold 9.8 lakh shares at Rs 167, while SBI Mutual Fund purchased 17.77 lakh shares.

Reliance Communications

Adroit Financial services bought 2.27 crore shares, while 2.26 crore shares were sold during the day. Meanwhile, Shaastra Securities bought and sold 1.43 crore shares.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

Union Bank

The bank had a concall with Tokyo Marine AMC on Wednesday.

Stocks in news:

Canara Bank: Proposes to sell 4,00,000 shares to NSDL.

Kwality: Cancels 19,400 ESOPs.

Shriram City Union: Postal ballot vote to chance articles of association of a company.

7 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as TV18 Broadcast and Wockhardt apart from Fortis Healthcare, HDIL, Jet Airways, JP Associates, and JSW Energy.

Fund Flow Picture: