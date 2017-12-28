Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The bulls failed to maintain their control over D-Street in the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday and closed below its crucial support zone of 10500 levels. The index made a small bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts ahead of December expiry.

The Nifty50 corrected after making a fresh all-time high but bounced back from its 5-days exponential moving average (5-DEMA) placed at 10,474 to close at 10,490, down 40 points. It rose to a fresh record high of 10,522.40.

A Hanging Man type pattern formed in the previous trading session gave a heads up to investors that the momentum is waning. Investors are advised to remain cautious and avoid buying on dips until some signs of strength are visible.

“Fear appears to have gripped the traders at higher levels as Nifty50 failed to witness follow-through buying to Tuesday’s trading sessions new lifetime highs as it registered a small bearish candle in Wednesday’s session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“As our twin momentum oscillators generated a sell signal simultaneously correction should ideally get extended for next couple of trading sessions unless Nifty50 recovers and closes above 10550 levels,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that on the downsides initial supports should be available close to 10400 levels whereas upsides, if any, shall continue to be capped around 10600 – 650 levels.

As risk-reward ratios also not in favor of bulls, Mohammad advises traders to remain in cash levels and to avoid buying initial dip without signs of strength.

India VIX moved up by 3.65 percent at 12.49. Volatility moved higher for the second session in a row. Overall lower volatility is supporting the Bullish bias of the market, as long as the number stays below 15.

A sudden drop in the index could indicate some caution ahead of December F&O expiry. Till now, the Nifty rolls were 47 percent, up from 30 percent recorded in the previous trading session.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,490.8 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,455.87, followed by 10,420.93. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,539.07 and 10,587.33.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,496.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,372.73, followed by 25,249.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,676.33, followed by 25,856.57.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 54.59 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,600, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,500, which now holds 45.63 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 28.36 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,600, which saw the addition of 9.4 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike 10,500, which shed 9.81 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700, which shed 6.83 lakh contracts and 10,400, which shed 5.46 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 64.48 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 10,200, which now holds 47.19 lakh contracts and 10,400 which has now accumulated 46.41 lakh contracts

in open interest.

There was hardly any Put writing seen.

Put unwinding was seen at strike 10,400, which shed 12.84 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which shed 12.11 lakh contracts and 10,000, which shed 6.41 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 172.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 206.68 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

26 stocks saw long build-up:

38 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

68 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

82 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

3i Infotech: Adroit Financial Services traded around 1.05 crore shares at Rs 6.4 apiece.

Reliance Comm: Adroit Financial Services traded around 4.1 crore shares at Rs 27.2 apiece

Dynamic Equities bought and sold 1.7 crore shares at Rs 27.3 apiece.

Purity Trademax traded 2.93 crore shares at Rs 27.3

Shaastra Securities Trading traded 4.4 crore shares at Rs 27.9 apiece.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

HDFC Asset Management met the management of Astral Poly at Ahmedabad.

Stocks in news:

Corporation Bank: K Srinivasa Murthy nominated as part-time non-official director.

Axis Bank: Allotted 12,650 shares under ESOP scheme.

Dr Reddy’s Labs: Allotted 6,260 shares under ESOP scheme.

Tech Mahindra: Closure of trading window from January 1

IDBI Bank: Closure of trading window from December 31.

Jubilant Consumer: Pledge and release of some shares of Jubilant Foodworks on December 21.

SBI: Board approves raising Rs 8,000 crore via tier-1 bonds

Maruti Suzuki: Signs pact with government of NCT to set up automated driving centres across 12 locations in the city

13 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, GMR Infra, IFCI, HDIL, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigations Systems, JP Associates, Reliance Capital, Reliance Communications, TV18 Broadcast, and Wockhardt.