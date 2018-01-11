Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

After a sharp up move seen in the previous six sessions, it looks like 50-share NSE Nifty is taking a breather. The index witnessed some profit booking at higher levels but managed to recoup losses and closed below the opening level making a ‘Hanging Man’ kind of pattern on charts.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top. In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,652 rose marginally to an intraday high of 10,655 which resulted in insignificant upper shadow, but bears quickly took control and pushed the index towards 10,592 which made a long lower shadow on the daily charts.

The index bounced back in the last one hour of the trade from its 5-day exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 10,593 to close 4.8 points lower at 10,632.

Investors are advised to stay long as long as Nifty holds above 10500 levels but if weakness pulls the index below the said level could turn the table in favour of bears.

“The Nifty50 registered a Hanging Man kind of formation which is usually visible around short-term turning points suggesting exhaustion in the current leg of the uptrend. This kind of formation, especially after Tuesday’s Doji, is certainly a cause for concern,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Unless Nifty50 manages to get past 10,660 levels in next trading session market should as well head towards 10,500 kind of levels. Once the said level of 10,500 is breached it should confirm short-term reversal with initial targets placed around 10,400 levels,” he said.

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,632.20 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,598.1, followed by 10,564. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,660.9 and 10,689.6.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,617.30 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,524.01, followed by 25,430.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,714.11, followed by 25,810.9.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 45.69 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,700, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 11,000, which now holds 45.10 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 41.60 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,700, which saw the addition of 6.60 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which saw the addition of 1.95 lakh contracts and 10,600, which saw the addition of 1.2 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,800, which saw 1.19 lakh contracts being shed, followed by 10,200, which shed 0.65 lakh contracts and 11,000, which shed 0.34 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 75.47 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 65.64 lakh contracts and 10,300 which has now accumulated 51.47 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing seen at 10,600, which saw the addition of 6.23 lakh contracts, followed by 6.19 lakh contracts at the strike price of 10,500 and 10,700, which saw the addition of 3.33 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,300, which saw 3.46 lakh contracts being shed, followed by 10,400, which shed 2.7 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 572.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 600.24 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

45 stocks saw long build-up

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals

Welspun India Limited: MGN Agro Properties Private Limited sold 480,96,381 shares at Rs 72.71 while DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund bought 71,52,682 shares at Rs 72.70 per share.

High Ground Enterprise: Film Consultancy and Incentives Private Limited sold 16,50,000 shares at Rs16.40 per scrip

Som Distilleries and Breweries: EQ India Fund bought 5,00,000 shares at Rs 197.00 per share

Snowman Logistics Ltd.: Nerwest Venture Partners VII-A-Mauritius sold 8,90,000 shares at Rs 64.45 per share

Stampede Capital Ltd: Rohit Sahai HUF sold 14,00,000 shares at Rs 15.05 per share

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd: CDC Group PLC sold 11,00,000 shares at Rs 405.02 per scrip

For more bulk deals click here

Analyst, Board Meet/Briefings

Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Corp, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cements, 5paisa Capital, Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel, Hindustan Media Ventures, Sintex Plastics Technology, Suraj, Suryajyoti Spinning Mills and Websol Energy System will have board meetings to consider October-December quarter earnings on January 10.

Stocks in the News

DCB Bank: The company informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Provisional) for Q3 and the nine months ended December 31, 2017.

Can Fin Homes: The Company has entered into a contract with 'Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Limited' for carrying out the Corporate Agency business.

Blue Dart Express: A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, to take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

11 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Fortis Healthcare, GMR Infrastructure, HDIL, IFCI, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jaiprakash Associates, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Wockhardt.