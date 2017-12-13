Trade setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which saw intraday recovery, failed to keep the momentum going and succumbed under selling pressure on Wednesday, forming a bearish candle for the second day in a row.

The index closed below its crucial psychological support level of 10,200 and below its crucial short-term moving averages which calls for caution on D-Street.

The Nifty index had a volatile day and a high swing day as it failed to surpass 10,300 levels and corrected towards the 10,170 zone. Uncertainty over US Fed outlook on future rates along with rising crude oil prices weighed on sentiment. Most traders prefer to stay on the sidelines before the Assembly elections are declared next week.

The Nifty, which opened at 10,236, rose to an intraday high of 10,296.55. Bears took control of D-Street and pushed the index below 10,200 to record its intraday low of 10,169. It slipped 47 points to close at 10,192.

Investors are advised to tread with caution as the momentum could swing in either direction. The Nifty has strong support near 10,000 levels while crossing of 10,350 levels could result in a breakout.

“The Nifty registered a bearish candle which resembles a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern suggesting that markets are indecisive ahead of the US Fed event. Wednesday’s intraday rally successfully appears to have trapped the bulls and hence in next trading session market may remain choppy,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“At this point in time traders will be better off by focussing on larger trends rather than worrying about next two days index movement as it is bound to get influenced by the upcoming election result,” he said.

Technically speaking, markets should register a fresh breakout on short-term charts if it manages a close above 10,352 levels, said Mohammad. “On such a breakout at least in the near term, a sustainable rally for a couple of days can be witnessed. Failure to do so in next couple of trading sessions, latest by Monday, shall drag down the indices below 10,033,” he said.

India VIX moved up by 4.49 percent at 15.95. VIX is at its highest levels in the last ten months. Rising volatility is ruling out any smooth ride in the market and expect swings to continue going forward for next coming sessions.

“Index and VIX have negative co-relation so requires a cool off in volatility to get some stability. We have seen fresh Put writing at 10200 while Call writing is seen at 10,400 and 10,500 strikes,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,193.0 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,143.03, followed by 10,093.07. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,269.73 and 10,346.47.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,000.3. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,869.0, followed by 24,737.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,201.2, followed by 25,402.1.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 63.44 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 46.35 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,300, which has accumulated 38.38 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices of 10,500 (5.22 lakh contracts were added), followed by 10,400 (which added 0.78 lakh contracts).

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,300, which shed 1.94 lakh contracts; followed by 10,700, which saw shedding of 0.53 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 85.61 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 9,800, which now holds 49.95 lakh contracts and 10,100 which has now accumulated 47.28 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,900 (2.35 lakh contracts added) and 10,200, which saw the addition of 1.13 lakh contracts and 9,600, which saw the addition of 0.97 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,000, which shed 5.15 lakh contracts; followed by 10,300, which saw shedding of 1.62 lakh contracts and 10,500, which shed 1.24 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 578.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 116.48 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

10 stocks saw long build-up

30 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

76 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

95 stocks saw long unwinding

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.