Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started the day on a muted note rose to fresh record highs towards the end of the trading session on Friday and made a strong bull candle on the daily candlestick charts. The candle engulfed the profit booking seen in the previous session.

The index rose as much as 213 points or nearly 2 percent for the week ended January 19. The index which looked as if was losing steam bounced back sharply negating the effects of a bearish candle formed in the previous trading session.

The index broke out above 10,900 to hit a fresh record high of 10,906.85 but failed to close above the same. For the coming week, analysts advise investors to remain long with a strict trailing stop loss below 10,790.

The liquidity rally pushed the index above crucial resistance levels so far in the month of January and the next target for the index stands at 11,000 which is also its crucial resistance level.

The Nifty which opened at 10,829.20 slipped below 10,800 to hit an intraday low of 10,793. It bounced back from its 5-day exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 10,793 to close 77 points higher from its previous close at 10,894.70.

“It was yet another action-packed a day on the bourses as Nifty recovered from a mild dip before signing off the week with a strong bullish candle on both days as well weekly time frame. However, it needs a breakout above 4-month-old ascending channel which should throw up bigger targets for the indices going forward,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“On such a breakout, a modest target of 11,100 looks certain. However, as we are entering into a truncated week with technical oscillators in steeply overbought zone, profit booking in next trading session can’t be ruled out,” he said.

Mohammad further added that traders are advised to book profits by taking advantage of initial euphoria, if any, on Monday and maintain a tight stop below 10,790 levels on a closing basis and look for higher targets ushered in by the breakouts.

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,894.7 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,823.47, followed by 10,752.23. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,936.37 and 10,978.03.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 26,909.5. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,576.13, followed by 26,242.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,100.33, followed by 27,291.17.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 54.29 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,800, which now holds 42.74 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,900, which has accumulated 34.96 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which saw the addition of 3.55 lakh contracts along with 11,200, which added 2.29 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,800, which saw shedding of 8.43 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 at 7.96 lakh contracts and 10,900, which saw shedding of 6.84 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum put OI of 75.54 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,700, which now holds 64.41 lakh contracts and 10,600 which has now accumulated 64.40 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at 10,900, which saw addition of 14.56 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which added 14.26 lakh contracts and 10,500, which added 5.11 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,600 which saw shedding of 3.84 lakh contracts in Open Interest.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 988.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 209.86 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

136 stocks saw long build-up:

34 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

38 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

5 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Gitanjali Gems Limited: AKG Finvest Ltd sold 12,41,693 shares at Rs 69.23 per share.

Sunteck Realty Limited: Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund bought 35,01,308 shares at Rs 404.96 per share while The Sri Gopikrishna Trust sold 30,00,000 shares at Rs 405.52 per share.

(For more bulk deals click here: https://goo.gl/qrXHCH)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

The Board of Apollo Tyres will be meeting on February 6, 2018 to discuss financial results.

Stocks in news:

14 companies declare results over the weekend. DCM Shriram, Lux Industries, Vertex Industries and Gruh Finance.

JM Financial: Company’s net profit grows 42 percent at Rs 168.1 Cr against Rs 118.6 crore year on year.

Wipro Q3 profit down 12% at Rs 1,930.1 cr; sees Q4 IT services revenue growth at 1-3%.

ABB: The company has opened a new factory in Nashik for power distribution products

10 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, Dish TV, DLF, Fortis, GMR Infra, HCC, HDIL, IFCI, Jain Irrigation, and Kaveri Seed Company.