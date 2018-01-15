Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

A roller-coaster ride for investors but late buying by the bulls pushed the index to record closing high on Nifty which resulted in a ‘Dragonfly Doji’ type of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

Bulls quickly grabbed the opportunity to buy stocks on the first opportunity they got in the trade. The index formed a bullish candle on the weekly charts.

A Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders but it also points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index towards the opening level. The index has to sustain above 10600 for the bullish sentiment to continue.

Investors are advised to stay long on the index with a strict stop loss below 10,592 levels on closing basis. The momentum is strong and investors should not be too worried about intraday dips.

The Nifty50 opened at 10,682.55 and closed roughly at the same level at 10,681.25. The index breached its 5-days exponential moving average to hit an intraday low of 10,597.10 but then bulls came to rescue and pushed the index back above 10,600. It hit a record high of 10,690.40 in trade today.

“The Nifty50 registered almost a ‘Dragonfly Doji kind of formation in which open, high, low remains same suggesting balance of power between bulls and bears. Usually, this kind of formation is seen at major turning points where bulls and bears try to establish their own supremacy,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, if we read the weekly price chart in isolation then it is looking like a consolidation breakout with a decent bullish candle. Hence, a strong follow through in next trading session shall strengthen the bullish sentiment else market will continue its insipid way of trading going forward till it breaks down,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that for time being traders can continue their bullish bets with a stop below 10592 on a closing basis and look for a target of 10,750.

India VIX fell down by 1.98 percent at 13.73. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the fresh leg of the rally with a smooth ride in the market.

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,681.2 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,622.07, followed by 10,562.93. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,715.37 and 10,749.53.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,749.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,612.73, followed by 25,476.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,830.33, followed by 25,911.57.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 47.26 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,700, which now holds 43.16 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 35.66 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 11,200, which saw the addition of 2.78 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which saw the addition of 2.27 lakh contracts and 10,700, which saw the addition of 2.26 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,600, which saw shedding of 3.26 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 at 1.42 lakh contracts and 10,400, which saw shedding of 1.1 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 82.71 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,600, which now holds 63.51 lakh contracts and 10,400 which has now accumulated 58.59 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing seen at 10,700, which saw the addition of 9.35 lakh contracts, followed by 8.45 lakh contracts at the strike price of 10,600 and 10,200, which saw the addition of 4.12 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 3.35 lakh contracts at 10,400, followed by 10,300, which shed 1.43 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 158.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 696.25 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

62 stocks saw long build-up:

12 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

100 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

35 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Smallcap World Fund has sold over 44.6 lakh shares of Hathway Cable at Rs 40 apiece.

Adroit Financial services traded over 1 crore shares of Subex at Rs 12 apiece.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has purchased a little over 1.5 lakh shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.

For more bulk deals, click here

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

United Spirits announced that its results’ conference call will be held on January 23, 2018.

Alfa Accurate is meeting the management of PSP Projects on January 13, 2018.

The Board of Century Ply will be meeting on February 5, 2018.

Balyasny Asset Management met Mahindra and Mahindra on January 12, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Zenith Birla: Suresh Mitbaokar and Rasika Kadam have resigned as Directors of the company.

Granules India: Increase in FPIs investment limit from 24% to 49%

Infosys: Net profit rose 37.7 percent, largely led by lower tax expenses.

13 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Dish TV, Fortis, GMR Infra, HDIL, Jet Airways, Jindal Steel, Jain Irrigation, JP Associates, Kaveri Seed Company, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, and Wockhardt.