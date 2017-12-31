Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The bulls remained in control of D-Street on the first day of January series on Friday and closed above its crucial level of 10500 levels. It took support at the 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 10,494 and made a strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

Formation of a bullish candle after two successive bearish candles tilt the trend in favour of bulls in the coming week. But, for the index to hit fresh record highs of 10600-10650, Nifty has to hold above 10500 on a closing basis.

The Nifty which opened at 10,492 slipped marginally to an intraday low of 10,488. But, then bulls took control and pushed the index above 10500 to hit its intraday high of 10,538.70. The index closed 52 points higher at 10,530.70.

Traders can continue with their long positions with a strict stop loss below 10,450 on a closing basis. The next target for the index is closer to 10600-10650 levels, suggest experts.

“The Nifty signed off the year in style on a bullish note but a tad below lifetime highs of 10552. However, weekly chart has witnessed a Doji kind of formation with an extremely narrow range of 92 points for the week which should certainly be a cause for concern,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, to maintain the positive momentum index need to sustain above 10460 levels and a violation of which on closing basis should confirm the weakness and trigger short-term sell-off,” he said.

Mohammad advises traders to maintain a stop below 10450 on a closing basis and to continue their long positions. On the upsides, if bulls manage a close above 10552 then ideally next target should be close to 10650 levels.

India VIX moved up by 3.01 percent at 12.67. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the overall Bullish bias of the market.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,530.7 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,500.03, followed by 10,469.37. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,550.03 and 10,569.37.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,539.4. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,470.93, followed by 25,402.46. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,587.13, followed by 25,634.87.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 37.12 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,700, which now holds 30.14 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,800, which has accumulated 27.08 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 11,000, which saw the addition of 3.36 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which saw the addition of 3.32 lakh contracts and 10,800, which saw the addition of 3.3225 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 45.89 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,300, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,000, which now holds 43.12 lakh contracts and 10,400 which has now accumulated 39.75 lakh contracts in

open interest.

Put writing seen at 10,300, which saw the addition of 12.46 lakh contracts, followed by 11.30 lakh contracts at the strike price of 10,500 and 10,400, which saw the addition of 7.17 lakh contracts.

No Put unwinding was seen.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 595.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 461.37 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

113 stocks saw long build-up:

30 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

61 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

11 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

BSE: Smallcap World Fund sold 8.3 lakh shares at Rs 932.78 apiece.

HDIL: QE Securities traded 25 lakh shares at Rs 64 apiece.

Infibeam Corp: Alphagrep Commodities (63 lakh), Crossland Trading (52.22 lakh), NK Securities (41.71 lakh) and QE Securities (39.47lakh) bought shares of the in the range of Rs 128-132.

Jaiprakash Associates: Shaastra Securities Trading bought and sold 3.24 crore shares at Rs 25 apiece.

Reliance Communications: Shaastra Securities traded 6.01 crore shares at Rs 36, while Adroit Share traded 1.9 crore shares at Rs 36.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

The Board of RBL Bank will be meeting on January 23, 2018 to discuss the financial results.

Stocks in news:

Bank of India has received capital infusion to the tune of Rs 2,257 crore.

Central Bank of India’s Board will be meeting on January 3, 2018 to discuss infusion of Rs 323 crore by way of preferential allotment.

Cadila will be in focus after Zydus has received a final approval from US FDA for Valacyclovir tablets. They are used to treat herpes infections.

Phoenix Mills will be in focus after the company purchased shares in its subsidiary, Graceworks Realty and Leisure Pvt Ltd.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as HDIL and JP Associates.

Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, GMR Infra, IFCI, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigations Systems, Reliance Capital, Reliance Communications, TV18 Broadcast, and Wockhardt are out of the ban period post December 29.