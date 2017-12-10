Trade setup for Monday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Bears which remained in control of D-Street in 4 out of 6 trading days in the month of December seems to be on a back foot now as bulls have firmly taken control.

The index formed a solid bull candle for the second consecutive days in a row on Friday as uncertainty over the state election results abate.

The index is now trading above its crucial short-term moving averages and is on track to hit 10,350 levels as long as it trades above 10,121. Investors are advised to trade long and book profits above 10300 levels.

The Nifty which opened at 10,198 rose to an intraday high of 10,270. It slipped marginally to hit an intraday low of 10,195 before closing 98 points higher at 10,265.65.

The Nifty index continued its up move and rallied by around 100 points and negated its formation of lower highs – lower lows for the second day in a row which is a bullish sign.

“Bulls continued their show of strength as Nifty50 registered a solid bull candle with a gap up opening and signed off the week with a Hammer formation in style in a week which has otherwise threatened to pull down the indices into some sort of downtrend,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“With this kind of strength the next target appears to be in the zone of 10332 – 10345 which is the gap down area registered on 30th of November and the index is expected to witness some sort of selling pressure in this zone,” he said.

Mohammad advises traders to book profits in the said zone on signs of weakness. The confirmation for the resumption of up move shall occur if Nifty50 manages to get past 10410 levels by 14th of December. In such a scenario we can expect a retest of life time highs placed at 10490 levels.

India VIX fell down by 4.19 percent at 13.67. The decline in VIX by 10 percent in the last two sessions has given relief to bulls and market recovered smartly from lower zones.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,265.7 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,217.0, followed by 10,168.3. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,292.6 and 10,319.5.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,321.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,188.57, followed by 25,055.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,410.77, followed by 25,500.33.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 60.60 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series, followed by 10,400, which now holds 46.48 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,300, which has accumulated 43.55 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices of 10,800 (1.2 lakh contracts were added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,100, which shed 5.82 lakh contracts, followed by 10,200, which saw shedding of 5.09 lakh contracts and 10,400, which shed 4.28 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum Put OI of 86.92 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series, followed by 9,800, which now holds 50.91 lakh contracts and 10,100 which has now accumulated 42.39 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,200 (12.72 lakh contracts added) and 10,100, which saw the addition of 3.62 lakh contracts and 9,800, which saw the addition of 1.09 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, there was hardly any Put Unwinding seen.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 675.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,243 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

98 stocks saw long build-up

62 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

28 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

21 stocks saw long unwinding

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.