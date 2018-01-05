Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

“The bulls will be more confident to conquer the top of 10552 going forward going by the price behaviour seen in the last three days. Few momentum oscillators on lower time frame charts generated buy signals whereas Daily MACD’s behaviour is very interesting as it has turned away from its signal line without generating a sell signal,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Usually, this kind of action on the part of this indicator is considered as very bullish. Hence, as long as Nifty sustains above 10400 levels trade will remain on long side,” he said.

India VIX fell down by 1.51 percent at 13.42. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the overall Bullish bias of the market.

We have collated the top fifteen data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

T​he Nifty closed at 10,504.8 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,459.87, followed by 10,414.93. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,531.37 and 10,557.93.

Nifty Bank

T​he Nifty Bank closed at 25,462.6. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,351.84, followed by 25,241.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,531.84, followed by 25,601.07.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 44.01 lakh contracts stands at strike price 11,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the January series, followed by 10,700, which now holds 35.7 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 35.6 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,400, which saw the addition of 1.79 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which saw the addition of 0.81 lakh contracts and 10,900, which saw the addition of 0.74 lakh contracts.

C​all unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,500, which saw 4.22 lakh contracts being shed, followed by 10,600, which shed 2.62 lakh contracts and 10,200, which shed 0.64 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 54.01 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,400, which will act as a crucial base for the index in January series; followed by 10,300, which now holds 51.59 lakh contracts and 10,200 which has now accumulated 46.37 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing seen at 10,400, which saw the addition of 7.05 lakh contracts, followed by 5.75 lakh contracts at the strike price of 10,200 and 10,500, which saw the addition of 3.58 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which saw shedding of 0.61 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 212.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 325.24 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

​​Fund Flow Picture: