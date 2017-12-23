Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started higher failed to hold gains and corrected throughout the trading day on Thursday and made a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern for the second consecutive day in a row.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

Formation of Bearish Belt Hold for the second consecutive day in a row suggests a pause in the momentum as index faces stiff resistance around 10,500 levels. The index is trading well above its crucial short-term moving averages which is a bullish sign.

Even though the index formed a bearish candle for the second consecutive day in a row, traders can still remain long with a stop below 10,400 on a closing basis. Bullish momentum will only continue when index surpasses 10,495 levels.

In Thursday’s price action, Nifty opened at 10,473 which was also its intraday high. The bears took control to post the opening tick and pushed the index below 10,450 levels. It closed 3.90 points lower at 10,440.30.

“The Nifty registered Bearish Belt Hold formation for the second day in a row as it signed off the day with an extreme range bound move of 47 points. However, last two session price behaviour is suggesting that market is slowly slipping out of the clutches of bulls,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, to reclaim their strength back they need to immediately conquer the top of 10494 levels else bears may tighten their grip over the markets in the near term,” he said.

Mohammad further added that traders are advised to remain cautious and maintain a tight stop below 10400 on closing basis whereas fresh positions should be considered only on a close above 10494 levels.

India VIX fell down by 0.78 percent at 12.08. India VIX has fallen down by 27 percent in the last three sessions and needs to hold below 13-12.50 zones to get the smooth ride.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,440.3 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,420.13, followed by 10,399.97. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,467.23 and 10,494.17.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,554.3. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,498.83, followed by 25,443.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,619.83, followed by 25,685.37.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 65.36 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,600, which now holds 46.03 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 36.61 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike price 10,400, which added 2.32 lakh contracts; followed by 10,600, which saw added of 1.46 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,300, which shed 1.4 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 which shed 1.29 lakh contracts and 10,200, which shed 0.96 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 80.11 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 10400, which now holds 56.41 lakh contracts and 10,300 which has now accumulated 50.21 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,100 (1.35 lakh contracts added).

Put unwinding was seen at strike 10,300, which shed 2.27 lakh contracts, followed by 10,200, which shed 2 lakh contracts and 10,500, which shed 1.21 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 383.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,574.3 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

84 stocks saw long build-up:

49 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

49 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

30 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Gitanjali Gems

About 14.94 lakh shares were traded by Ashok Gupta in the price range of Rs 69-70.

Mercator

Ivory Consultants has sold 31 lakh shares at a price of Rs 35.02.

Polaris

Kotak Mahindra AMC has sold 6.22 lakh shares at Rs 358.68 apiece.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

Yes Bank

The bank's representatives attended Citigroup Global Markets' analyst meet on December 21.

Biocon

The company's analyst meet was attended by Exide Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, Multi-Act Equity Consultancy, PhillipCapital, Reliance Mutual Fund, Renaissance PMS, Saga Tree Capital, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Tata AIA Life Insurance.

IndusInd Bank

The bank held an analysts meet, attended by Quantum Mutual Fund on December 21, 2017.

Stocks in news:

ABB India

ABB India wins Rs 134 crore traction equipment order for Indian Railways

Cadila

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Nifedipine Extended-Release Tablets USP.

Aarti Industries

The company has approved a buyback of 8.2 lakh shares at a price of Rs 1,200 and the buyback size is to the tune of Rs 98 crore.

HDFC

Approved sale of 100% eq cap of HDFC developers & HDFC Realty to Quikr India. Deal to sell capital of HDFC Developers & HDFC Realty For Rs 102 crore & Rs 255 crore respectively.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank proposes to offload 4% stake in Can Fin Homes

Sun Pharma

Recalls two batches of diabetic drug from US market due to microbial contamination.

Wipro

Azim Premji Trust along with nine other promoter entities - who were persons acting in concert (PAC) - offloaded a little over 17.96 crore shares during the buyback that closed on December 13.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on Thursday said it has signed a definitive binding agreement to sell its Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission Ltd for Rs 18,800 crore, said a report.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems' promoter Samvardhana Motherson International today sold 1.37 percent stake in the firm for over Rs 1,079 crore, through an open market transaction.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories board has given green signal to induct Akhil Ravi, son-in-law of GV Prasad, co-Chairman and CEO of the company into the management.

Canara Bank

State-owned Canara Bank said it will offload 4 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary Canfin Homes Ltd (CFHL).

12 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Infra, HDIL, IFCI, Jet Airways, JP Associates, JSW Energy, RComm and Wockhardt.

DHFL, GMR Infrastructure, IFCI, Reliance Communications and Wockhardt are the stocks which have been added to the ban list by NSE.

Fund Flow Picture: