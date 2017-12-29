Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started on a bullish note on Thursday failed to hold gains and closed near its opening level making a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of indecisive pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

Spinning Top is often regarded as a neutral pattern which suggests indecisiveness on the part of both bulls as well as bears. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

The index opened higher came under selling pressure in the last 30-minutes of trade and pulled the index below 10500. It hit an intraday low of 10,460 before closing the day at 10,477.90 whch was also around its 5-days exponential moving average, down 12 points.

Investors are advised to tread with caution in January series as the momentum seems to be waning and if the index consistently trades below 10,470 then further correction towards 10,400 cannot be ruled out while a close above 10552 levels could change the game in favour of bulls.

“The Nifty registered a spinning kind of indecisive formation as it signed off the expiry session on a negative note. However, as we have been pointing out for last couple of trading sessions, weakness on lower time frame is getting more pronounced as for almost last three sessions,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“The Nifty hardly moved in a range of around 90 points and that too after witnessing consolidation breakout kind of situation in last Tuesday’s session. This is clearly suggesting that market is running out of steam. Hence, it looks prudent for traders to wait for signs of strength rather buying the dip in anticipation of a fresh breakout,” he said.

Mohammad further added that if the weakness persists then Nifty should initially head towards 10426 levels where as correction shall get accelerated if it slips below 10400 on closing basis. Contrary to this any strength beyond 10552 on closing basis shall take the indices towards 10650 levels, he said.

India VIX fell down by 1.54 percent at 12.29. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the overall Bullish bias in the market.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,477.9 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,447.43, followed by 10,416.97. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,521.43 and 10,564.97.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,490.0. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,417.63, followed by 25,345.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,562.13, followed by 25,634.27.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 67.06 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,600, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,500, which now holds 40.04 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 26.40 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,600, which saw the addition of 12.46 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike 10,400, which shed 8.70 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500, which shed 5.58 lakh contracts and 10,100, which shed 4.61 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 63.10 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 56.06 lakh contracts and 10,200 which has now accumulated 47.83 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing seen at 10,400, which saw the addition of 9.65 lakh contracts, followed by 4.76 lakh contracts at the strike price of 10,300.

Put unwinding was seen at strike 10,500, which shed 19.14 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which shed 4.4 lakh contracts and 11,000, which shed 2.39 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 562.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 774.09 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

83 stocks saw long build-up:

2 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

126 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

3 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

Dynamic Equities sold 2,07,08,564 shares of Reliance Communications at Rs 32.60 and bought 2,07,07,565 units at Rs 32.57.

Alphagrep Commodities sold 13,47,164 shares of Reliance Capital at Rs 562.84 and bought 13,44,383 units at Rs 562.44.

Adroit Financial Services sold 1,54,00,365 shares of Unitech at Rs 8.17 and bought 1,51,61,174 units at Rs 8.16.

NK Securities sold 1,91,296 shares of Dredging Corporation at Rs 771.49 and bought 1,91,296 units at Rs 771.05.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

ASK Investment Managers is meeting the management of MCX on December 29.

Stocks in news:

IDBI Bank: BM Sharma nominated to be director of the firm.

Quess Corp: Acquired 100 percent in Master Staffing Solutions between Manipal Integrated Services and Quess Corp.

Bank of Baroda: To raise stake in Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund

Reliance Communications: To sell its wireless business to Reliance Jio

13 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, GMR Infra, IFCI, HDIL, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigations Systems, JP Associates, Reliance Capital, Reliance Communications, TV18 Broadcast, and Wockhardt.