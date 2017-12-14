Trade setup for Friday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which opened with a gap on the higher side, witnessed profit booking near its crucial resistance level of 10,300 but the bulls then took charge and pushed the index above 10,250. The index made a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily charts on Thursday.

A Hammer, which is a bullish reversal pattern is formed after a decline, as opposed to a Hanging Man, which is a bearish reversal pattern. In this pattern, the market witnesses a significant selloff towards opening but manages to recoup some of the losses and closes near the opening level.

Formation of a bullish candle after two successive bearish candles suggest that market is now factoring in a favourable victory of the BJP in the upcoming poll results next week.

The index closed well above its crucial short-term moving averages, which is a bullish sign. However, it remained volatile throughout the trading session. For the bullish momentum to continue, the index has to surpass its crucial resistance level placed at around 10,350.

The index opened at 10,229 and rose to an intraday high of 10,276. It slipped to an intraday low of 10,141 before closing the day at 10,252, up 59 points.

Investors are advised to create long positions only on a breakout above 10,350, which would open room for the index to retest 10,490 levels.

“The Nifty50 registered Hammer kind of formation on the charts as bulls put up a moderately brave face as they appear to have sensed an opportunity to buy around 10150 levels ahead of the event,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This kind of buying may be in anticipation of a favourable outcome for the markets, which is nothing but a victory for the BJP. However, technically speaking Nifty50, which is moving in a well-defined down sloping channel since the highs of 10,490 need to register a breakout and sustain above the said channel whose value is placed around 10,350 levels,” he said.

Mohammad added that such a breakout shall signal the end of a correction, which has been in progress since the index's November highs. “Traders are advised to look for such a sustainable breakout post the exit poll result and create bets accordingly,” he said.

India VIX moved up by 2.93 percent to 16.40, its highest level in the last ten months. Rising volatility is ruling out any smooth ride in the market and wild swings might continue next week as well.

Note: Index and VIX have negative co-relation so requires a cool off in volatility to get some stability.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,252.1 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,170.37, followed by 10,088.63. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,304.97 and 10,357.83.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,168.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,969.3, followed by 24,770.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,286.5, followed by 25,404.8.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 69.58 lakh contracts stoods at a strike price of 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 51.03 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 42.76 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices of 10,500 (6.14 lakh contracts were added), followed by 10,400 (which added 4.67 lakh contracts), and 10,600, (which added 4.62 lakh contracts).

Call unwinding was seen at a strike price of 10,100, which shed 0.75 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 96.04 lakh contracts was seen at a strike price of 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 9,800, which now holds 51.5 lakh contracts and 10,100, which has now accumulated 48.49 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices of 10,000 (10.43 lakh contracts added), 9,900, which saw the addition of 5.45 lakh contracts and 9,700, which saw the addition of 5.16 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,500, which shed 2 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 232.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 374.21 crore in the Indian equity market on Thursday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

31 stocks saw long build-up

87 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

43 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

49 stocks saw long unwinding

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.