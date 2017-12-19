To battle volatility amid outcome of Gujarat elections, deploy ‘Long Call Condor’

By Shubham Agarwal

Last week market witnessed a spurt in volatility as Nifty saw alternate bouts of ups and downs in the band of 10,150-10,400. The FOMC meet and state election exit poll outcomes saw implied volatility surge higher from 13 to over 17.

The Nifty Option activity suggests highest Call congestion at 10,500 with OI outstanding of 73 lakh shares indicating strong resistance while Put writers remained firm at 10,000 with OI of 91 lakh shares suggesting crucial support area.

Week-over-week, short covering took place in 10,300 CE to the tune of 12 lakh shares while Put writers shifted position upwards to 10,300 with the incremental writing of 13 lakh shares.

PCR-OI strike wise stands above 2 for 10,250 and below strikes indicating put writers getting aggressive. Institution activity, too, increased manifold before election results as both FII and Client added to their synthetic position in Index option.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) added 55,300 contracts to their Synthetic Long position (Call Long +Put Short) and 43,903 contracts on Synthetic short position (Put long + Call short) while Client added 1,49,298 contracts on Synthetic long and 1,71,449 contracts on the Synthetic short side.

With State election result outcome on Monday, Implied volatility for Nifty Call and Put increased to 15 percent. Volatility increases pre-event mainly on account of uncertainty in outcomes and aggressive participation by Institutions, Investors, and Traders to hedge the position or to take speculative bets.

Historically, it is witnessed that post-event, volatility cools-off leading to fall in option premium. Considering strong option band placed at 10,000 and 10,500, the market can continue to gyrate for some more time before giving a breakout.

Volatility is expected to come back to the lower end of the band to 12 percent post-event. Thus a Moderate Risk-Hedge Strategy ‘Long Call Condor’ is recommended.

What is Long Call Condor?

Long Call Condor is an Oscillating/Range-bound strategy. It is direction neutral with four legs and is best suited when volatility is expected to be stable or slide lower.

Theta decay is beneficial if the Index trades between second and third strike of call while could be harmful if prices fall below first strike or moves above the fourth strike.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Pvt. Ltd.