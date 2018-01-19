Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Want to invest, but not sure which is the right company. Maybe you even like a company, but think valuations are steep. Well, if you have these doubts then you are not alone.

Investors, who invested even recently, say in the year 2017, have made money in stocks as well as mutual funds. But, looking for value in this market which is already overheated is like finding a needle in a haystack.

When markets are rallying the liquidity usually takes everything higher and even fundamentally sound stocks could trade at a multiple higher than historical averages.

“During mature bull markets wherein high valuation is ubiquitous across all categories of stocks whether it is secular and cyclical or large and small cap stocks it becomes more incumbent upon the investors to stick to value in terms of pedigree of promoters and robustness of business model which can sail through cyclical ups and down having strong moats and brands,” Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Holding large cap stocks having long records of decent numbers should to be kept as core holdings, as when the tied turns, they will stand tall while the rest will melt away,” he said.

We have collated a list of stocks which are trading below their 5-year PE multiple and could be considered a value play. However, PE multiple should not be the only criteria or a strategy which investors should track before making the stock selection.

Investors can look at consistency of cash flows, business model, product profile, corporate governance, management pedigree, as well as capex deployed.

“There are two approaches to investing. One is value based investing and other is chasing growth. At this point in time we believe investors need to have a calibrated approach to building their portfolio,” Atish Matlawala of SSJ Finance & Securities Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“India being a growth story, one should ideally identify and invest in growth stocks at reasonable valuations. In our belief corporate governance is paramount at current valuations particularly for investments made for the long term,” he said.

Some of the stocks which are trading well below their historical PE multiple include names like 8K Miles, Jain Irrigations, TV18 Broadcast, Ashok Leyland, Sunteck Realty, Reliance Power, KEC International, GATI, Pfizer, Glenmark Pharma, Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel, and Infosys etc. among others.

We have collated list of value picks from various experts from the list. Investors can look at buying these stocks on dips:

Analyst: Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com

KEC International

Apart from reporting a strong set of Q2FY18 data – it outlined a similar guidance growth for the couple of period. The EBITDA grew at 17 percent on a YoY basis at Rs216 crore while the PAT increased by 37 percent YoY at Rs89 crore in same period.

During the last 5-year, the profit growth stood at CAGR of 12.24 percent and at the same time managed to reduce its debt obligation. The revenue from its railways business continued the upwards momentum with 80 percent growth in Q2 with similar expectation for couple of period.

Further, the upgradation of its long-term credit rating to AA enabled the company to get good order book on its civil business. So far the company has Order-Intake of Rs. 5747 crores and Order-Book of Rs. 14,013 on YTDFY18 basis.

Sunteck Realty

The focus of current government on affordable housing scheme is empowering Sunteck Realty to capitalize on residential development and it is expected to create a long term growth opportunity for the business.

As company focuses to launch mid-income value home projects under the affordable housing segment over the next few quarters, its speciality in residential development is expected to offer niche branding for the business. With increased habitation in metropolitan city (Mumbai), the sales volume is expected witness upsurge.

IRB Infrastructure

Having one of the largest road infrastructure BOT project in its portfolios coupled with its efficiency in projects execution capabilities – IRB infra certainly offers a value proposition at current level.

With over 22 BOT projects in its portfolio, it also has a total Order Book of Rs. 9,959 crore and with over Rs34,493 crore of total value of assets in operation – highest among its peers.

The company also has diversified into real estate development sector and has undertaken the development of major township across the geographic – giving an opportunity to capitalize on affordable housing theme.

Apart from reporting a robust growth in revenue during last 5-year at CAGR of 13.95 percent - it also maintained at health ROE at 14.05 percent in the current period.

Ritesh Ashar – Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), KIFS TradeCapital

Jain Irrigations

All eyes on the budget as there is going to be surprise for agriculture sector which will benefit this company i.e. reduction of GST rates on products used in agriculture sector.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland can be next best bet for decent returns. The Company has reported a decent sales number and pioneer in trucks segment with the recent government ruling on this sector i.e Road ministry likely to push for 'mandatory' phasing out of old trucks, buses will benefit the sales and earning numbers.

IRB Infrastructure & Sunteck Realty

In infrastructure space, the picks will be IRB Infra & Sunteck Reality. Sunteck has the lowest Debt Equity ratio of 0.2 and net secured debt is Rs280 crore.

Sales has seen robust increase in numbers and likely to continue as 2018-2022 we are expecting infra sector to pick up in the race of affordable housing.

Gati

Gati is from supply chain realignment sector which has recently gained Infrastructure Sector status. Moreover, the company's pan-India reach has been already designed and working with efficiency and speed.

Over the last few years, the company has undertaken significant initiatives to fortify its stronghold to deliver consistently to customers, by developing end-to-end solutions, enhancing technology capabilities and augmenting operations quality processes. Due to E-Commerce logistic companies has huge upside potential which has not been tapped.

Analyst: Atish Matlawala, Senior Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities Pvt Ltd

From the list, we like Gillette India and Infosys. One can look at Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, DHFL, Ujjivan and TVS Motor which are trading at reasonable valuations in terms of PE to projected growth rates.

