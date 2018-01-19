App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 19, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company plans to file Rs 300 crore IPO

With the IPO, the company could reportedly raise around Rs 300 crore, said another source adding that it would include both primary and secondary sales of share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oil and gas sector company John Energy Limited is planning to go public. The company, backed by India’s best known stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will soon file its draft initial public offering (IPO) papers, according to a report in Mint.

The company is in advanced stages of preparation of its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and they are likely to file the paper with Sebi by end of January or early February, this year, a source familiar with the developments told the paper.

With the IPO, the company could reportedly raise around Rs 300 crore, said another source adding that it would include both primary and secondary sales of share.

Investment banks IDFC Bank and Keynote Capitals Ltd are advising the company on its initial share sale.

related news

According to sources, the IPO will provide an exit route to several HNIs and other investors of the company, including Jhunjunwala, who had invested Rs 50 crore in the company back in 2007.

With the help of this IPO, the company will also raise a small amount of primary capital to fund business growth, sources said.

As per John Energy Ltd’s website, the company has close to more than 25 years of experience in onshore drilling, work-over and completion services, natural gas compression and conditioning services contractor in India.

tags #Business #India #IPO #Market

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.