This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company plans to file Rs 300 crore IPO

Oil and gas sector company John Energy Limited is planning to go public. The company, backed by India’s best known stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will soon file its draft initial public offering (IPO) papers, according to a report in Mint.

The company is in advanced stages of preparation of its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and they are likely to file the paper with Sebi by end of January or early February, this year, a source familiar with the developments told the paper.

With the IPO, the company could reportedly raise around Rs 300 crore, said another source adding that it would include both primary and secondary sales of share.

Investment banks IDFC Bank and Keynote Capitals Ltd are advising the company on its initial share sale.

According to sources, the IPO will provide an exit route to several HNIs and other investors of the company, including Jhunjunwala, who had invested Rs 50 crore in the company back in 2007.

With the help of this IPO, the company will also raise a small amount of primary capital to fund business growth, sources said.

As per John Energy Ltd’s website, the company has close to more than 25 years of experience in onshore drilling, work-over and completion services, natural gas compression and conditioning services contractor in India.