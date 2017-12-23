These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Sales and profit are the most important factors in defining a business. The company which is able to grow each fiscal year is known to have good fundamentals and can remain attractive to investors.

Operation profit (EBIDTA) gives a better understanding of the actual underlying company’s health and how it is actually working.

Moneycontrol analysed companies which have grown in all three key fundamentals, namely, sales, profit and operating profit, in the last ten fiscal years.

In a study, we took into account all BSE universe stocks. Our results, however, yielded only 16 companies which passed the above criteria.

Amongst the list, only 11 stocks were listed on the bourses 10 years ago. From that list stocks like Bajaj Finance, Cera Sanitaryware, Gruh Finance, Dhanuka Agritech, Solar Industries and Muthoot Capital Services gave phenomenal price returns of 1000-4800 percent returns to its investors.

These 5 companies also met the above-mentioned parameters but got listed in the last 10 years.