Telecom stocks tumble up to 6.5 percent

Telecom stocks on Wednesday tumbled up to 6.5 percent after Reliance Jio decided to offer 500 MB extra data to its subscribers using 1GB and 1.5GB per day data packs with effect from January 26.

Shares of Bharti Airtel plunged 5.99 percent to Rs 461.45 on BSE.

The scrip of Idea Cellular tumbled 6.48 percent to Rs 92.95 and Reliance Communications lost 2 per cent to Rs 28.60.

Idea shares were also under pressure amid earnings disappointment.

Idea Cellular today posted deeper losses of Rs 1,284.5 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017.

Stepping up the tariff war, Reliance Jio has decided to offer 500 MB extra data to its subscribers using 1GB and 1.5GB per day data packs with effect from January 26, company sources said yesterday.

Besides, the telco as part of its 'Republic Day offer' will double the validity of Rs 98 pack to 28 days from the current 14 days from January 26 onwards, they said.

"Jio will always offer more value to its customers, and offer Rs 50 lower price than competition and 50 percent more data on its plans. As part of Republic Day offer, all existing 1 GB per day packs enhanced to 1.5 GB per day, 1.5 GB per day packs enhanced to 2 GB per day," sources added.

Bharti Airtel had recently introduced Rs 399 plan offering unlimited calls and 1GB 4G data daily with 84 days validity.

With this new offer, Jio's flagship Rs 399 plan will provide free voice, unlimited 4G data with 1.5 GB daily, unlimited SMS and premium subscription to Jio Apps for 84 days.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.