Technical View: Nifty rally defies all logic; forms strong bull candle on daily charts

The Nifty50 which started with a gap on the higher side climbed Mount 11K in the first 5 minutes of the morning trade on Tuesday. The index closed near the record high forming a strong bull candle on the daily charts for the third consecutive session in a row.

The index is now trading away from all the key short-term moving averages which is making technical analysts little nervous at higher levels. However, traders are advised to stay long on the index as long as it is trading above key support levels.

Investors who are already long on the index could keep a stop below 10,975 levels. The next visible target for the index stands at 11,500 levels.

The index which opened at 10,997.40 rose to a record high of 11,092.90. It slipped marginally to 10,994.55 before closing 117.50 points higher at 11083.70, a fresh record closing high.

“A solid bull candle with a gap up opening is only pointing towards strong momentum present in the indices. This kind of strength into 5th trading session is only defying the logic as indices are trading much away from their short-term moving averages warranting a pause or pull back towards their mean values sooner than later,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Purely based on technicals, weakness may not be visible unless indices close below 10975 levels. However, as markets are heading towards expiry more short covering (if there are any shorts in the system) may keep the indices afloat above the 11000 mark,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in that scenario, sustaining above 10975 levels, traders can look for targets close to 11500.

India VIX moved up by 5.40% at 16.22. On the options front, maximum Put open interest stands at 10500 followed by 10600 and 10700 strikes while maximum Call OI is shifted to 11200 followed by 11100 strikes.

Significant Put writing was seen at 11000, 11100 and 11050 strikes which are shifting its support to higher levels whereas Call writing is seen at 11200 and 11150 strikes which are giving the scope for further up move.

“Option band signifies a trading band between 11000 to 11250 zones. Nifty has been making higher highs – higher lows from last four trading sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It formed a Bullish candle with a runaway gap on the daily scale and bulls are holding the tight grip beyond psychological 11000 mark,” he said.

Taparia further added that the index has to continue to hold above 11000 zones to extend its move towards 11150 then 11250 zones while on the downside supports exists at 10888 zones