Technical View: Nifty likely to consolidate at current levels; forms ‘Hammer’ like pattern

The Nifty50 remained volatile throughout the trading day on Tuesday but bulls managed to push the end to close in green. The index made a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily charts.

A Hammer which is a bullish reversal pattern is formed after a decline while Hanging Man is a bearish reversal pattern. In this pattern, market witnesses a significant selloff towards opening but manages to recoup some of the losses and closes near the opening level.

The Nifty index formed two bearish candles in a row which suggest that the momentum could be waning and the index might consolidate at current levels in the near term, suggest experts. Investors are advised to stay cautious and lighten their long bets if index slips below 10400.

The index opened at 10,477 and rose to an intraday high of 10,495. It slipped to an intraday low of 10,404 before closing the day at 10,442, up 6 points.

“Lack of follow through in Tuesday’s session can be a sigh of relief for the bulls as Nifty50 recoiled from the psychologically important support level of 10400 before signing off the day with Hammer kind of formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

This intraday recovery appears to be feeble as Advance/Decline ratio skewed in favour of bears as there were almost 2 stocks declined for every single scrip which closed in positive terrain.

“Essentially this kind of price behaviour after Monday’s breakdown on short term charts is suggesting that market is still in a consolidation mode with negative bias and unless Nifty50 breaks above 10550 levels,” said Mohammad.

He advises traders to stay cautious and avoid short term long side bets if Nifty50 trades below 10400 levels.

India VIX moved up by 2.51 percent at 13.68. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the overall Bullish bias of the market.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10300 followed 10400 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 11000 followed by 10600

strikes.

Fresh Call writing at all the strikes from 10400 to 10700 while Put writing is seen at 10400 and 10500 strikes.

“Option band signifies a broader trading band in between 10300 to 10700 for next coming sessions. The Nifty index had a volatile session as it opened positive but failed to hold its gain and finally closed on a flattish note,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It recovered from 10400 zones but failed to close above 10450 mark and formed an Inside Body candle on the daily scale. Now it has to hold above 10450 zones to witness an up move towards 10500 then 10550 while on the downside supports are seen at 10400 levels,” he said.