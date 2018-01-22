Technical View: Nifty forms strong bull candle; Mount 11k looks in sight

The Nifty, which started on a flat note on Monday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets, recouped morning losses and ended at yet another record closing high making a strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index has been recording higher highs and higher lows throughout this week which suggests that bulls have nothing to fear. The index rose to a fresh record high of 10,975.10 and the next possible target is placed around 11,000.

The index could see some profit booking around 11,000 which could well come ahead of the Budget but the broader trend seems to remain on the upside. Investors should use every dip to buy into quality stocks. For all long positions, investors should keep a stop loss below 10,793.

The index which opened at 10,883 slipped marginally to an intraday low of 10,881.40. The bulls quickly took control and pushed the index to a fresh intraday high of 10,975.10. The index finally closed 71 points higher at 10,966.20.

“The breakouts seems to be the flavour of the season as Nifty50 registered yet another breakout above 10,900 levels before signing off the day with a strong bullish candle. This breakout above the three-month-old ascending channel is throwing up a new target for the indices placed around 11,533 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, based on recent breakout on lower time frame charts initial targets for indices remains around 11100 levels. Hence traders can look for bigger targets as long as indices sustain above 10900 levels on closing basis and are advised to have a tight stop below 10793 levels,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that as indices are trading above Upper Bollinger Bands on daily charts for last 4 consecutive trading sessions profit booking can’t be ruled out in next couple of trading sessions.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10500 followed by 10800 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 11000 followed by 10900 strikes.

Significant Put writing was seen at 10900, 10950 and 11000 strikes which are shifting its support to higher levels whereas Call writing is seen at 11050, 11200 and 11100 strikes which is giving the scope for further up move.

“Options band signifies a trading band between 10850 to 11100 zones. The Nifty index has been making higher highs – higher lows from last three trading sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Recently, it has surpassed its supply trend line and now the same is acting as a support zone to push the market to higher levels,” he said. Taparia further added that the index has to continue to hold above 10850 zones to extend its move towards 11050 then 11100 levels while on the downside support is seen at 10800 levels.