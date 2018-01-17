Technical View: Nifty forms solid bull candle; next target placed at 10850-10900

Indian market which started on a muted note picked up momentum in the mid-morning day as both Sensex and Nifty50 rose to fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed peak 35000 for the first time while the Nifty50 hit a record high of 10,803.

The Nifty50 rallied 88 points in trade to close slightly below its record high level on Wednesday and made a strong bull candle and a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily candlestick charts. Bears which tried to pull the index lower throughout this week failed to battle the onslaught by the bulls.

The index witnessed a breakout about 10,750-10,800 which pushed traders to cover short positions which got formed in the previous trading session. Even though the momentum looks strong, analysts’ advise investors to trade with caution and bring down their leverage positions.

Investors are advised to stay long on the index as the next target appears to be in the range of 10850-10,900 levels. However, a stop loss below 10,629 should always be kept on a closing basis.

“It appears that the pleasures of bears short-lived as Bulls are back with a vengeance before signing off the day with a solid bull candle which wiped out the weakness of preceding two trading sessions,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“As the overbought readings on short-term charts got adjusted with two days of corrective and consolidation process this rally shall ideally get extended into next trading session also with a target placed in the zone of 10850 – 10,900 levels,” he said.

Mohammad advice traders to prune down their leveraged bets and book profits as Nifty50 enter into the said target zone whereas positional traders of cash market segment can remain positive as long as Nifty50 sustains above 10629 levels on closing basis as a close below this level can reverse the trend in favour of bears.

India VIX fell down by 1.56 percent at 13.86. VIX has to hold below 13 zones to continue with its positive and smooth ride in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10500 followed by 10700 and 10600 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 11000 followed by 10800 strikes.

Significant Put writing was seen at 10700 and 10800 strikes while Call unwinding was seen in 10650, 10700, 10750, 10800 and 10900 strikes.

“Option band signifies a trading band between 10700 to 10900 zones. It formed a Bullish Engulfing pattern and nullified the consolidation of last two trading sessions. It has managed to cross and close above immediate supply trend line by connecting all the swing high of 10137, 10490 and 10760 marks,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now, Nifty has to continue to hold above 10700 zones to extend its move towards 10850 then 11000 zones while on the downside support exists at 10650 zones,” he said.