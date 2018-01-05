Technical View: Nifty forms small bullish candle; stay long with a stop below 10500

Indian markets hit a fresh record closing high to sign off the week on a bullish note. The index rose 0.2 percent for the week ended 5th January. The Nifty50 made a small bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts and a Hanging Man kind of patterns on the weekly charts.

The index broke out of its narrow trading range witnessed throughout this week. It bounced back after hitting a low 10,404.65 recorded earlier in the week on 2nd January. Traders are advised to stay long with a stop below 10,500 levels.

Riding on strong global cues, Nifty surged to a fresh record high of 10,566.10 along with Nifty Bank index which also recorded fresh lifetimes high.

Almost all the sectoral indices participated in the rally wherein midcap and smallcap counters attracted maximum buying interest.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,534 slipped marginally to hit its intraday low of 10,520. The bulls soon took control over D-Street to touch its fresh record high of 10,566.10. The index finally closed 54 points higher at 10,558.

Investors are advised to stay long on the index with a trailing stop loss below 10500 levels.

“Finally Nifty50 appears to have witnessed a breakout with new lifetime highs as it signed off the last trading session of the week with a small bullish candle,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, the pattern on weekly charts is not that impressive as it is looking like a Hanging Man with a long lower shadow which yet times results in either a pause or correction. Hence, it looks imperative for bulls to sustain above 10566 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that based on a channel breakout witnessed some time back on 18th of December 2017, we can project a target close to 10690 levels. “Traders are advised to remain cautiously optimistic and maintain a tight stop below 10500 on a closing basis,” he said.

India VIX fell down by 2.29 percent at 13.11. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the fresh leg of the rally with a smooth ride in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is at 10400 followed 10300 and 10500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11000 followed by 10600 strikes.

Fresh and significant Put writing was seen at 10500 strikes which is shifting is a support while fresh Call writing at 10600 could restrict its immediate move to 10600-10650 zones.

“Option band signifies a shift in support to 10450-10500 as this strike has seen fresh Put OI congestion. The Nifty formed a Bullish candle with runaway gap and given a breakout from its Pole and Flag pattern,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index closed positive with the gains of around 50 points and given the highest daily close. Now, the index needs to hold above 10500 zones to extend its move towards 10600 and 10650 while on the downside supports are seen at 10450 levels,” he said.