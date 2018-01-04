Technical View: Nifty forms small bullish candle; stay long with a stop below 10,400

Indian markets witnessed a volatile day but bulls managed to regain control over D-Street on Thursday. The index reclaimed its crucial resistance level of 10,500 and closed near its intraday high level and made a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The Nifty50 index which bounced back after hitting its 13-days exponential moving average (DEMA) managed to close above its 5-DEMA placed around 10,472.

After three consecutive days of the bearish candle, bulls finally managed to breakout from the narrow trading range. Investors are advised to stay long on the index with a trailing stop loss below 10,400, suggest experts.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,469 slipped to an intraday low of 10,441 in the morning trade. However, bulls took charge in the afternoon trade and pushed the index beyond 10,500 to touch its intraday high of 10513. The index finally closed 61 points higher at 10,504.80.

“The bulls will be more confident to conquer the top of 10552 going forward going by the price behaviour seen in the last three days. Few momentum oscillators on lower time frame charts generated buy signals whereas Daily MACD’s behaviour is very interesting as it has turned away from its signal line without generating a sell signal,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Usually, this kind of action on the part of this indicator is considered as very bullish. Hence, as long as Nifty50 sustains above 10400 levels trade will remain on long side,” he said.

India VIX fell down by 1.51 percent at 13.42. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the overall Bullish bias of the market.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10400 followed 10300 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 11000 followed by 10600 strikes.

Fresh Put writing was seen at 10400, 10500, 10200 and 10300 strikes. Option band signifies a shift in major support to 10350 as this strike has highest Put OI congestion.

“Nifty index managed to hold above 10450 and headed towards 10513 levels. It formed a Bullish candle on the Daily scale and managed to close above 10500 mark,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It witnessed a sustained buying interest till the end of the session which indicates that bulls are back to drive fresh up move. The index has to continue to hold above 10450 zones to extend its move towards 10550 then 10600 levels while on the downside supports are seen at 10400 levels,” he said.