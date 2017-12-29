Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; trade long with stop below 10,450

The bulls remained in control of D-Street on the first day of January series on Friday and closed above its crucial level of 10,500 levels. It took support at the 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 10,494 and made a strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

Formation of a bullish candle after two successive bearish candles tilt the trend in favour of bulls in the coming week. But, for the index to hit fresh record highs of 10600-10650, Nifty has to hold above 10500 on a closing basis.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,492 slipped marginally to an intraday low of 10,488. But, then bulls took control and pushed the index above 10500 to hit its intraday high of 10,538.70. The index closed 52 points higher at 10,530.70.

Traders can continue with their long positions with a strict stop loss below 10,450 on a closing basis. The next target for the index is closer to 10600-10650 levels, suggest experts.

“The Nifty50 signed off the year in style on a bullish note but a tad below lifetime highs of 10552. However, weekly chart has witnessed a Doji kind of formation with an extremely narrow range of 92 points for the week which should certainly be a cause for concern,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, to maintain the positive momentum index need to sustain above 10460 levels and a violation of which on closing basis should confirm the weakness and trigger short-term sell-off,” he said.

Mohammad advises traders to maintain a stop below 10450 on a closing basis and to continue their long positions. On the upsides, if bulls manage a close above 10552 then ideally next target should be close to 10650 levels.

India VIX moved up by 3.01 percent at 12.67. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the overall Bullish bias of the market.

On the options front, for the January series, maximum Put open interest stood at 10300 followed 10000 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 11000 followed by 10700 strikes.

“Option band signifies a broader trading band in between 10300 to 10700 for next coming sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index has been consolidating in between 10450 to 10552 zones from last four sessions. Now it has to continue to hold above 10500 zones to extend its move towards 10600-10650 while on the downside major support is seen at 10450 levels,” he said.