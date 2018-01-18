Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; here’s how to trade on Friday

The Nifty50 which opened with a strong gap failed to hold the momentum as traders preferred to book profits in the afternoon session on Thursday. The index closed above its crucial psychological support level of 10,800, forming a bullish candle.

However, since the closing level is lower than opening level, the index formed a bearish candle on an intraday basis which signals a loss of momentum.

But, the index still formed higher highs and higher lows for the second consecutive session which signifies that the bulls have nothing to worry even though the momentum fizzled out slightly.

Investors are advised to stay long with a strict stop loss below 10,666 levels which is also an important support for the index.

The Nifty index started the day on a cheerful note and made a new record high of 10,887 levels. But, it failed to hold its most of the gains and witnessed a sharp selling in last hour of the session.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,873.40 rose to a record high of 10,887.50; but soon profit booking gripped markets which took the index to intraday low of 10,782 before closing the day 28 points higher at 10,817.

“The Nifty closed positive with the gains of around 30 points but formed a Bearish candle as it closed lower than its opening mark. However index is still on a positive territory but midcap and smallcap stocks have seen sharp selling pressure which is a cause of concern,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now, Nifty has to continue to hold above 10,750 zones to witness an up move towards 10,888 then 11,000 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 10,700 then 10,666 levels,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is at 10500 followed by 10600 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 11000 followed by 10800 strikes.

Fresh Put writing was seen at 10800, 10850 and 10900 strikes which may hold its support on declines while fresh Call Writing was seen in 10900, 11000 and 11100 strikes. Option band signifies a trading band between 10,700 to 10,900 zones.

The Nifty50 closed higher compared to its previous session, adding marginal points while BankNifty hit a fresh all-time high of 26,887 intraday, before closing up around 1 percent at 26,537 due to profit booking which triggered post-lunch session.

“It appears to be the day of extremes on the bourses as Nifty50 opened with a huge gap-up whereas broader markets witnessed profit booking as almost 4 stocks declined for every single stock closed in positive terrain suggesting uncertainty or some sort of nervousness among market participants at higher levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, technically speaking, the index is in need of a breakout above 10,900 levels on closing basis which will open up fresh upside targets initially placed around 11,100,” he said.

Mohammad further added that as last two days’ price action is only suggesting inherent strength present in the markets ideally one should make use of the dip to create fresh longs. “Traders are advised to go long on dips with a stop below 10,666 on a closing basis for an initial target of 11,100,” he said.