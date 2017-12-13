Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle ahead of US Fed outcome; 10,352 eyed by bulls

The Nifty50 which saw intraday recovery failed to keep the momentum going and succumbed under selling pressure on Wednesday and formed a bearish candle for the second day in a row.

The index closed below its crucial psychological support level of 10200 and below its crucial short-term moving averages which calls for caution on D-Street.

The Nifty index had a volatile day and a high swing day as it failed to surpass 10,300 levels and corrected towards 10170 zones. Uncertainty over US Fed outlook on future rates along with rising crude oil prices weighed on sentiment. Most traders prefer to stay on sidelines ahead of the big outcome of Assembly elections next week.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,236 rose to an intraday high of 10,296.55. Bears took control of D-Street and pushed the index below 10,200 to record its intraday low of 10,169. It slipped 47 points to close at 10,192.

Investors are advised to tread with caution as the momentum could swing in either direction. The Nifty50 has a strong support near 10,000 levels while crossing of 10,350 levels could result in a breakout.

“The Nifty50 registered a bearish candle which resembles a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern suggesting that markets are indecisive ahead of the US Fed event. Wednesday’s intraday rally successfully appears to have trapped the bulls and hence in next trading session market may remain choppy,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“At this point in time traders will be better off by focussing on larger trends rather than worrying about next two days index movement as it is bound to get influenced by the upcoming election result,” he said.

Technically speaking, markets should register a fresh breakout on short-term charts if it manages a close above 10,352 levels, said Mohammad. “On such a breakout atleast in the near term, a sustainable rally for a couple of days can be witnessed. Failure to do so in next couple of trading sessions, latest by Monday, shall drag down the indices below 10033,” he said.

India VIX moved up by 4.49 percent at 15.95. VIX is at highest levels in the last ten months. Rising Volatility is ruling out for any smooth ride in the market and expect swings to continue going forward for next coming sessions.

“Index and VIX have negative co-relation so requires a cool off in volatility to get some stability. We have seen fresh Put writing at 10200 while Call writing is seen at 10400 and 10500 strikes,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10000 followed by 9800 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes.

“On the technical charts, Nifty formed a Bearish candle on the Daily chart and continued its weakness for the second consecutive session. Overall index has got stuck in a broader trading range of 10033 to 10409 and now trading at the middle of the band,” he said.

Taparia further added that on an immediate basis it has to hold above 10300-10330 zones to witness an up move towards 10409 then 10490 levels while a hold below 10178 could open its downside towards 10094 then 10033 levels.