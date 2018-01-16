Technical View: Nifty forms bearish belt hold; here’s what to do on Wednesday

The Nifty50 which started on a muted note failed to keep the momentum going and witnessed mild profit booking at higher levels which ended in a bearish candle or a pattern similar to Bearish Belt Hold.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

Formation of a bearish candle after an Inverted Hammer kind of pattern formed in the previous trading session suggests that the short-term weakness is likely to continue.

The index is trading well above its short-term moving averages which is a bullish sign but ant break below 10,590 could trigger mild profit booking decline. Investors are advised to stay cautious and avoid leverage play at current levels.

In Tuesday’s price action, Nifty50 opened at 10,761 and rose marginally to 10,762. The bears took control of D-Street in morning trade and pushed the index below 10,700. The Nifty slipped to an intraday low of 10,687 before it closing 41 points lower at 10,700.

“The Nifty50 registered a bearish candle as a follow up to Monday’s Inverted Hammer kind of formation which in a sense is confirming weakness in the short term. Only saving grace for bulls in Tuesday’s session is that they successfully defended immediate support level of 10690 on a closing basis,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“If this support of 10,680 for the next session were to decisively breach then ideally Nifty50 should head towards 10,600 kind of levels. As our twin momentum oscillators are also generated sell signals Nifty should extend its corrective and consolidation process for a couple of trading sessions more,” he said.

Mohammad further added that the short-term trend reversal signal may come on breach of 10590 levels on closing basis. Contrary to this if bulls manage to push Nifty50 beyond 10782 levels then the rally shall get extended up to 10870.

India VIX moved down by 1.53% at 14.08. VIX has to hold below 13 zones to continue with its positive and smooth ride in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is at 10500 followed by 10600 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 11000 followed by 10800 strikes.

Fresh Call writing at all the strikes from 10700 to 11000 strikes which is now restricting its upside momentum while Put unwinding was seen at immediate strikes.

“Option band signifies a trading band between 10600 to 10800 zones. Technically, Nifty index formed a Bearish Belt Hold candle on the Daily scale as made a high near to its opening levels and witnessed selling pressure till the end of the session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It closed negative and taking hurdle near to its supply trend line on the monthly chart. Now if Nifty sustains below 10700 zones then profit booking could be seen towards 10650 and 10600 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at 10750 and 10786 mark,” he said.