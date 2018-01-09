Technical View: Nifty forms a Doji like pattern; tread with caution with stop below 10,600

Bulls powered D-Street to yet another record high for the third straight day in a row on Tuesday. The index witnessed some profit booking but recouped initial losses to close near day’s high making a Doji pattern on the daily charts.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remain volatile throughout the day which is indicated by its long shadows on either side. The body will be insignificant which will appear like a plus sign on the charts.

The Nifty50 index continued its formation of higher highs and higher lows for fifth consecutive sessions and registered a fresh lifetime high of 10659 zones.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,645.10 rose to a record high of 10,659.15 which made a small upper shadow, but bears quickly took control and pushed the index towards 10,603 which made a long lower shadow on the daily charts.

The bulls took control and pushed the index towards its record high. The Nifty finally closed 13 points higher at 10,637, a fresh record closing high.

Investors are advised to stay long but tread with caution because the index is trading near key resistance levels. Analysts advise traders to keep a strict stop loss below 10,600 on a closing basis as this rally can falter going into the budget at any point in time.

“The Nifty50 registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation suggesting that traders are clueless at higher levels about further direction as the market remained range-bound throughout the trading session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Though weakness is visible on short-term charts bulls are putting up a brave face with new lifetime highs. Hence, traders can choose to flow with the momentum but at the same time need to remain cautious and maintain tight stops for their long positions,” he said.

Mohammad advice traders to put a stop below 10600 on a closing basis for the next session. If the move gets extended on the upside beyond 10660 a modest target of 10700 can be expected in the near-term.

India VIX moved up by 0.78 percent at 13.85. VIX has to hold below 13-12.50 zones to support the fresh leg of the rally with a smooth ride in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 11000 followed by 10600 strikes.

“We have seen fresh and significant Put writing at 10600 and 10500 strikes which is shifting its support while fresh Call writing is seen at 10700 and 10600 strikes. Option band signifies a shift in support to 10550-10600 zones as this strike has seen fresh Put OI congestion,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Nifty witnessed a decline from higher levels but finally closed on a positive note by forming a Small Bodied candle on the daily scale. Now index continues to hold above 10550 zones to extend its up move towards 10700 while on the downside supports are seen at 10500 levels,” he said.