Technical View: Nifty forms a bullish candle or ‘High Wave’ kind of pattern on charts

High volatility drama played on D-Street early morning when benchmark indices broke below key support levels but soon managed to bounce back after election trend showed that the ruling BJP party is still in the driving seat.

The index which slipped towards its crucial support placed at 100-days moving average bounced back to close above 10,350 levels on Monday. The index formed a bullish candle which closely resembles a ‘High Wave’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A High Wave pattern is formed when there is massive or wide movement on either side. It is similar to a Spinning Top pattern but has long shadows. The pattern indicates a market in which there is a lot of uncertainty and indecisiveness.

The index moved over 350 points in a single day. The index which opened at 10,263 slipped to an intraday low of 10,074.80 but then bulls managed to regain control and pushed the index to its intraday high of 10,443.55. It closed 55 points higher at 10,388 levels.

Investors are advised to tread with caution for another day and see where the trend is going. For the up move to continue, the index has to hold above 10,300-10,350 levels. But, if index witness follow-up buying then Nifty could well head towards 10,600 levels, suggest experts.

“The Nifty50 witnessed wild swings as it registered a ‘High Wave’ kind of candle formation before signing off the day. Technically speaking it has registered a breakout as it closed above the 30-days old down sloping channel which is in progress from the high of 10490 of November,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, indices still remain susceptible to the election result outcome. Hence, traders are advised to remain sidelines for one more day as a follow-through buying in next trading session will confirm expansion on the upside towards 10600 levels over a period of time, he said.

Mohammad further added that contrary to this a close below 10340 will result in failure of the breakout which shall leave the bulls in more vulnerable position.

India VIX fell down sharply by 12.22 percent at 13.11. India VIX has fallen down by 20 percent in last two sessions and needs to hold below 13 zones to get the smooth ride for a potential to head towards new high territory.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10000 followed by 10200 strikes while maximum Call open interest was seen at 10500 followed by 10600 strikes.

Fresh Put writing was seen at 10,400 strikes while Call writing remained intact at 10450 and 10500 strikes. “Put writing at higher strike suggests shifting of the support while intact Call writing at 10500 could restrict its upside momentum,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The Nifty engulfed the price movement of the last couple of session and formed a Bullish candle on the daily chart. It has to continue to hold above 10300-10330 zones to extend its move towards 10490 then 10550 levels while on the downside supports are seen at 10250 then 10200 levels,” he said.