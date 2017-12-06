App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 06, 2017 07:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tech rally burns out, leaves Wall Street lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.45 percent to end at 24,180.64 points, while the S&P 500 ended down 0.37 percent at 2,629.57. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.19 percent to 6,762.21.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street fell on Tuesday as a technology rebound lost steam and Walt Disney Co shares dipped, while investors assessed how a Republican US tax overhaul would impact corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 fell for a third straight session, a streak not seen since early August, trimming the index's rally this year to 17 percent.

Buoyed by a 2.53 percent increase in Electronic Arts Inc , the S&P 500 information technology index ended up 0.21 percent, but pared earlier gains of as much as 1.39 percent.

The year's top-performing sector was still down nearly 4 percent over the past week, with investors shifting money to banks, retailers and other stocks seen as likely to benefit the most from tax cuts promised by US President Donald Trump.

related news

The bill passed on Saturday by Republican senators included a last-minute change retaining the corporate alternative minimum tax, or AMT, which had initially been removed.

That put Senate Republicans on a collision course with Republicans in the US House of Representatives, whose own tax bill repealed the corporate AMT and who are already calling for the tax to be eliminated in the final legislation. Including the AMT could negate parts of the bill seen as beneficial to tech companies and other corporations.

"Sentiment still remains that tax reform will get done and we will get a 20 percent tax rate, and that will boost earnings significantly," said Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Such a tax rate cut could boost S&P 500 earnings next year by an extra 9 percent, Bell said.

All three major indexes moved sharply lower late in the session.

"You don't want things to slip away at the end of the year, so it's tempting to take things off the table, maybe buy something that's been beaten up," said Frank Gretz, a analyst for Wellington Shields & Co, a brokerage in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.45 percent to end at 24,180.64 points, while the S&P 500 ended down 0.37 percent at 2,629.57.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.19 percent to 6,762.21.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, led by losses in telecom services and utilities .

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox slipped 0.30 percent after a report that Walt Disney was in the lead to acquire much of Fox's media empire, though rival suitor Comcast Corp remained in contention.

Disney shares fell 2.72 percent and Comcast slipped 1.98 percent.

McDonald's rose 1.37 percent, providing the biggest boost to the Dow, after Jefferies upgraded the stock to a "buy" rating.

Toll Brothers Inc fell 7.36 percent after the luxury homebuilder's profit and revenue missed analysts' expectations as it sold homes at prices lower than its own estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.80-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.83-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 6.9 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, just above the 6.7 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

tags #International Markets

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.