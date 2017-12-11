Tata Motors, NCC, United Spirits, Dabur to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Virgo & Libra. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter & mars in Libra. Sun, Mercury & Venus in Scorpio. Lord Ketu in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

PLANET MERCURY, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Sagittarius is in retrograde position from 3rd December 2017 to 23rd December 2017.

Be CAUTIOUS, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical Analysts / researchers can be worst affected (since Planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio & Sagittarius ascendant / Rashi need to be extra vigilant.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Infrastructure - NCC, NBCC, HCC, Garnet Construction, J Kumar Infra, & Simplex Infra etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – J Kumar Infra, Tarmat Construction & Garnet Construction shot up by 15- 23 %.

Auto - Tata Motor, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra & JBM Auto etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week TVS Motor, Tata Motor & Maruti moved up by 3.5 – 5%.

Breweries/ Distilleries: United Spirit, United Brewery, Globus Spirit, Radico Khaitan, & Jagatjit Industries etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – United Spirit, Radico Khaitan & Jagatjit Industries moved up by 7-11%.

Telecom - Bharti Airtel. Idea Cellular, Tata Communication & MTNL etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Idea & Bharti shot up by 4-9%.

NBFC/ HSG Finance i.e; DHFL, I Bull Hsg Finance, Canfin Home Finance, Cholamandlum, Ujjivan Finance & CAPF etc

Aviation - Interglob Aviation, Spice Jet, Jet Airways & Global Vectra etc will continue getting astrological support. This sector was also predicted last week & during the week – Interglobe Aviation, Spice Jet & Jet Airways went up by 4.5-8%.

Personal Care i.ie; Hind Unilever, Dabur, Godrei Consumers, Emami etc

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Based on our experience of over 18 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets . Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till march 2017 but contact us early and subscribe or renew the “Sectors of Samvat 2074”. After all successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500%.

During Vikram Samavat 2073 among other sectors – DYES/CHEMICAL/SUGAR sector was predicted by us, received strong astrological support & out performed gave exorbitant return.. Many stocks from DYES/ CHEMICALsector appreciated by over 500% as detailed below:

Bhageria Industries (650%), Thirumalai ChemicaL (530%), Sudershan Chemical (490%), Akshar Cem India (460%), Kiri Industries (340%) etc

Sectors which get very strong ASTROLOGICAL support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.