Stay invested! India unlikely to see a bear market till the year 2062: Porinju Veliyath

If you doubting the current bull run, then a word of advice from Porinju Veliyath of Equity Intelligence India might help restore your confidence that the current surge on D-Street is here to stay and not just for 1 or 2 years but at least till 2062.

The eternal bull on D-Street, Porinju Veliyath said this in a tweet on Tuesday.

Indian market galloped in the year 2017 largely on the back of strong global cues, and abundant liquidity both from global as well as from domestic investors especially retail investors which tool benchmark indices to record highs.

“We are now in an extended bull run, having started from the USA in 2009, and spreading through the other developed and emerging markets over the last 3-4 years,” Rajesh Saluja, CEO, and Managing Director, ASK Wealth Advisors.

"The big reason for that has been a tremendous gush of domestic liquidity, partly fuelled by the demonetisation exercise that has come into the capital markets. In our estimate, total structural domestic liquidity – SIP in Mutual Funds, EPFO allocation to equities, NPS/Insurance investments – has touched Rs1 lakh crore annually," he said.

The liquidity wave pushed the valuation of indices as well stocks beyond their respective long-term averages which will force investors to put on their think cap – should I invest now or wait for a decline?

History suggests that in the last 5 years, P/E expansion has accounted for 75 percent of equity returns, while earnings growth of only 25 percent. But, the year 2018 could bring back the main ingredient which was missing in the last 5 years i.e. ‘Earnings Growth’.

Hence, investors should be on a lookout for stocks which they could buy on dips or increase their participation in markets via mutual funds (MFs).

A disciplined approach to investing will always give you good results. But, for genuine wealth creation, individual stock selection is very critical. Hence, investing in companies which are fundamentally sound with quality management should do the trick for investors.

In a separate tweet earlier on Tuesday, Porinju mentioned that –“If you feel the market is at 'high valuation' don't buy the market, buy stocks. Buy companies with comfortable valuation,” he said.

He further added in a tweet, “India still has a large number of small market-cap companies with significant business; keep an eye on changing the profile of 'chor companies', you are not late.”

Commenting on the upcoming Budget, Porinju said that he doesn’t expect any blockbuster budget, but it would be a prudent one in line with the vision of the current government.

“Investors should not expect any significant surprises/shocks. Even if LTCG gains tax is restored, it doesn't affect equity investing much but for some short-term knee-jerk reaction in the market," he said.

Most analysts’ with brokerage firms expect LTCG to come back in this Budget as the government is already finding it difficult to meet fiscal deficit. The fiscal deficit is likely to be a major constraint and in turn, may restrict aggressive spending on the government front.

“There are rumors in the market that long-term capital gains on equity and its related investments may be imposed, which in turn may trigger a knee-jerk reaction in equity markets,” JK Jain, head of equity research at Karvy Stock Broking told Moneycontrol.

“However, to compensate the LTCG, STT may be reduced or eliminated which can, in turn, can increase the participation and increase the trading volumes on bourses,” he said.