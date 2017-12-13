Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Our December 2018 Sensex target of 37,500 presents about a 14 percent upside. But, we continue to believe bottom-up stock selection will be the key to performance, Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head of India Equity Research, BNP Paribas, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) It has been a splendid run for markets throughout 2017. What is your expectations for the year 2018?

A) We expect the economic growth to remain strong globally. Leading indicators such as PMIs and economic surprises continue to be supportive, helped by accommodative financial conditions that we think will remain so at least until the first half of 2018.

We expect the second half of 2018 could see some headwinds in asset prices from rate increases by US Federal Reserve. In Asia, we see a continued return on equity (ROE) recovery further driving the equity markets.

Despite the rally, valuations across Asian equities are largely in line with long-term averages. The yield gap (i.e., earnings yield – 10-year bond yield) is still favourable for equities, though probably indicates more measured returns in 2018 than in 2017.

Our December 2018 Sensex target of 37,500 presents about a 14 percent upside. But, we continue to believe bottom-up stock selection will be the key to performance.

Q) Any big events which could derail the equity rally or market participants will be in a wait and watch mode ahead of general elections?

A) From an external standpoint, the risks could come from potential “policy errors”, i.e. more aggressive rate hikes by central banks than warranted by the economic backdrop.

More US Fed rates hikes than the market expects (we expect one in Dec 2017 and three more in 2018), and likely short-term USD appreciation in 1H18 may temporarily hurt foreign inflows.

On the domestic side, the risks include a delayed recovery in private capex given low capacity utilization and rising quantum of stalled projects, along with that -- a foggy fiscal situation, the potential for inflation to rise beyond market expectations, and the rural economy which is yet to show a sustainable improvement could weigh on sentiments.

Furthermore, consensus earnings estimates for India are still declining unlike for some Asian peers. There could be downside risk to consensus projections of high double-digit earnings growth in the next two years if the above risks play out.

Q) The September quarter results were not that bad, in fact, there were more positive surprises than disappointments. Do you think we could see a double-digit growth in FY19?

A) We see the potential for double-digit earnings growth in FY19. We expect GDP growth to recover meaningfully by next year, consumption to remain resilient, loan growth to improve as healthier banks start to lend again, and government-led capex to continue. Earnings growth could also be helped by the absence of one-off factors such as GST implementation.

Q) What are your expectations from the RBI – are we heading for a rate cut or a rate hike. Another global investment bank in a recent report said that it expects RBI to hike rates in second half of 2019.

A Given the upside risks to inflation, particularly in the calendar year 2018, we see risks of policy tightening in 2H18. But, we also see an acceleration in economic growth (GVA) to over 7 percent YoY by 2Q18.

Q) Any sectors which are looking attractive or a possible play in 2018-19?

A We prefer a bottom-up approach to stock picking. We continue to like the key themes in private financials and consumer discretionary areas, but also like selective names in technology, telecom, and energy.

Q) What is your call on PSU banks? Yes, there are a lot of policy measure initiated by the government but there are a lot of moving parts to the story as to how things will shape up eventually?

A) We think the PSU banks’ recap plan is positive especially given its significant INR2.1t size, but must be backed by improved execution by the banks.

The government has also indicated that the infusion will be merit-based and not necessarily proportionate across the various banks. In general, better capitalized PSU banks should be in a better position to increase lending and challenge private banks to regain some of their lost loan market share.

Q) Equity truly outsmarted every other asset class but do you think that the outperformance will continue in the year 2018?

A) In 2017, we have seen correlated returns across asset classes. This is indicative of abundant liquidity and low volatility, which will likely remain in the absence of hurried tightening.

We expect such conditions to continue at least into the first half of 2018. Furthermore, global central bank balance sheets may still expand on an aggregate basis, despite Fed tapering and the ECB scaling back purchases.

This usually leads to foreign inflows into riskier assets. As mentioned earlier, the yield gap (ie, earnings yield – 10-year bond yield) is still favourable for equities, though probably indicates more measured returns in 2018 than in 2017.