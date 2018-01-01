Sharp last-hour selloff drags Sensex by 200 pts, Nifty snaps 10,450; banks, IT, & auto bleed

Volatility struck the Indian market on the first trading day of this calendar year as benchmark indices witnessed a sudden plunge in the final hour of trade. In the build-up to the ultimate hour, the market was trading largely flat through the day, with phases of mildly lower day of trade.

Selling pressure among IT stocks, financials, auto and oil & gas, dragged the market, with Reliance Industries and HDFC being the top losers.

In the financials space, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank dragged the Nifty Bank by over 50 percent.

In the broader market, midcaps gave up all gains. The index was outperforming benchmarks through the major part of the day.

The selloff also stoked fears about a likely weakness in the market and is there more correction in store for the Street going ahead.

Speaking on such moves in the market, Samir Arora of Helios Capital told CNBC-TV18 that 2-3 months every year correction is 6-8 percent in a month. This happened in 2016 three times, and twice in the year 2015. It didn’t happen in the year 2017; so it must be coming.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 244.08 points or 0.72% at 33812.75, while the Nifty was down 95.20 points or 0.90% at 10435.50. The market breadth was narrow as 1665 shares advanced, against a decline of 1246 shares, while 746 shares were unchanged.

Gold prices ruled flat at Rs 30,400 per ten gram on the first trading day of the year 2018 on scattered deals. However, silver rose by Rs 120 to Rs 40,100 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said limited deals from local jewellers mainly kept gold prices unaltered.

The near absence of cues from global markets, which remained closed today on account of New Year Holiday, also influenced the sentiment here. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity held steady at Rs 30,400 and Rs 30,250 per ten

gram respectively. The precious metal had climbed Rs 175 in Saturday's trade.

Among stocks, Phoenix Mills rose 6 percent intraday as it has acquired 22.67 percent stake in its subsidiary company. The stock was up 1 percent at the time of closing.

Some of the PSU banks were in focus. Central Bank of India closed 2 percent higher after the bank said that its Board will consider fund raising on January 3.

Meanwhile, Bank of India and Allahabad Bank ended around half a percent higher on the back of fundraising plans.

Gayatri Projects touched 52-week high of Rs 234.50, rising 3.6 percent as it won order worth Rs 283 crore.

SAIL also touched 52-week high today as the steel secretary is said to have highlighted the company's plan to cut down FY18 losses. The stock ended around 1 percent higher.

Reliance Anil Ambani Group stocks were in focus on Monday. Barring Reliance Communications, all other stocks were in the green. Reliance Naval and Reliance Infrastructure gained 32 and 20 percent, while RCom was lower by 2 percent.

Lastly, auto stocks took a beating, amid selling pressure, after companies reported their December sales figures. Bosch, Tata Motors, Exide, Eicher Motors and Bharat Forge fell over 1 percent on the NSE.