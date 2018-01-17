Did you make money as Sensex hits 35K? 20 stocks rose up to 40% since Dec 26

The S&P BSE Sensex created history once again as it rallied 1000 points in record 17 sessions to hit Mount 35K on Wednesday, helped by gains in metals, cement, power and energy stocks.

However, there was plenty of action in individual stocks which saw a rally of up to 40 percent in the same period or just 17 sessions which include names like Reliance Communications, EIH, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, HEG, Phillips Carbon, Aban Offshore, PC Jeweller, Tata Sponge, Just Dial, Welspun, Deepak Nitrate, Adani Enterprises etc. among others.

Indian market got a booster shot in the morning after the government clarified that it has reassessed additional borrowing requirements taking note of revenue receipts and expenditure pattern.

The requirement of additional borrowing being reduced from Rs 50000 crore as notified earlier to Rs 20000 crore which gave a strong boost to PSU banks. The Nifty bank index closed with gains of over 300 points, led by a rally in Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India.

Investors cheered the possibility of a marginal reduction in concerns of fiscal deficit. Bond yields too witnessed easing.

Commenting on this historic day, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com said that investors should now have confidence on the India story. The person who saw Sensex at 1000, said that his target for the Sensex for the year 2018 is 40,000 and for the Nifty, it is 12,800.

The eternal bull of D-Street, Porinju Veliyath of Equity Intelligence India in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that 35,000 on the Sensex could be the base for the index going forward in the next 5 years.

Anish Damania, IDFC Securities in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that the market has some more room to go higher. Our target for March 2018 for Nifty is 11,300, he said. The ideal strategy for investors would be to look at individual stocks rather than focusing on the index.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 310 points higher at 35,081 while Nifty50 rose 88 points to close at 10,788. The Nifty50 index hit a fresh record high of 10,803 earlier in trade today.

Investors’ wealth rose by over Rs3.5 lakh crore in just 17 sessions on the BSE. Following the sharp rally in the broader market, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged by nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore from Rs 1,51,38,935 crore as on December 26 to Rs 1,54,82,777 crore as on 17 January in just 17 sessions.

Investors are advised to stay long on the index but the stock selection will be the key. Most mid & smallcap stocks have stolen the limelight in the last 12-24 months but the risk-reward ratio is favourable with respect to largecaps or fundamentally strong stocks.

“We believe that this is a stock pickers market. While broad index-based returns may remain capped with the markets touching new highs, however fundamentally strong stocks would outperform,” Nitasha Shankar, Sr. Vice President and Head of Research at YES Securities (I) Ltd. told Moneycontrol.