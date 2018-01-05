Sensex, Nifty on a high! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high on BSE

After opening with a gap on the higher side, Indian market begun its journey of making history. The benchmark indices recorded fresh record highs for the first time in the year 2018 on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex touched a fresh record high of 34,175 while the Nifty rallied over 10550 levels to hit a fresh lifetime high of 10,562 earlier in the trade today.

However, benchmark indices pared gains after touching record highs but there was plenty of action in individual stocks. As many as 137 stocks on the BSE touched fresh record highs along with benchmark indices which include names like Vardhman Holdings, Lakshmi Mills Company, VST Tillers, KSE Ltd etc. among others.

Among the ‘A’ group stocks which hit fresh record highs include names like Raymond, CESC, Escorts, Linde India, Prestige Estates, and SJVN.

The S&P BSE Sensex pared gains but was still trading 123 points higher at 34,095 at 1:00 pm.

The rally in the index was led by gains in banking, metal and realty stocks. Strong global cues cemented the foundation of a gap-up opening but continuous foreign fund inflows and increased buying by domestic institutional investors led to plenty of action in individual stocks.

More than 300 stocks rose to fresh 52-weeks high on the BSE while as many as 162 stocks on the NSE witnessed strong price action (fresh 52-week high).

Stocks hitting fresh 52-weeks high on the BSE include names like United Spirits, Jubilant FoodWorks, Automative Axle, Lux Industries, Century Textiles, L&T, Aarti Industries, GM Breweries, Sun TV, Tata Elxsi, Raymond, Timken India, Titan Company etc. among others.

Analysts advise investors to remain long in Indian markets and await dips to buy into quality stocks. The macro picture does not look all that exciting especially with the recent surge in crude oil prices.

Indian markets have rallied largely on the back of liquidity both from global as well as domestic investors. But, for the momentum to continue, earnings should recover, suggest experts.

"The market’s current move cannot be termed as extraordinary compared to global markets, he feels. “It is in line with MSCI emerging markets. It is a global phenomenon and has nothing to do with India,” Sanjeev Prasad, MD & Co-Head of Kotak Institutional Equities said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"The positive cue to look forward to could be earnings growth, which the market currently needs. The December quarter to deliver 12 percent growth, driven by automobiles. The sector could see good volume growth and steady margins, he said, adding that banks may not have a very good quarter due to losses in treasury portfolio," he said.

Among other sectors, there is disappointment seen in the pharmaceutical space, but telecom could have a bad quarter. Having said that, it expects this to be the last bad quarter for telecom and improvement is seen ahead.