Sensex, Nifty hit record high; a look at biggest contributors and laggards for this week

Benchmark indices climbed to a record high but remained in range in the week ended December 29. The Sensex has climbed to a record high of 34,137 and Nifty also hit the record high of 10,552.

But, there is less participation from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on the back of Christmas and New Year holiday. However, the market has touched the record high with the help of domestic institutional investors.

India's volatility index (India VIX) gained over 9 percent last week while midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed the largecap.

S&P BSE Midcap index gained 1.4 percent and S&P BSE Smalcap index rose 1.26 percent.

“The Nifty50 signed off the year in style on a bullish note but a tad below lifetime highs of 10552. However, weekly chart has witnessed a Doji kind of formation with an extremely narrow range of 92 points for the week which should certainly be a cause for concern,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, to maintain the positive momentum index need to sustain above 10460 levels and a violation of which on closing basis should confirm the weakness and trigger short-term sell-off,” he said.

Realty index has outperform the other sectorial indices with a gain of more than 4 percent during the week.

Bharti Infratel added most to its market value on the BSE, followed by DLF, Grasim and Avenue Supermarts.

Here’s a list of the BSE top gainers and losers by market capitalisation: