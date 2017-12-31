App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 30, 2017 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty hit record high; a look at biggest contributors and laggards for this week

India's volatility index (India VIX) gained over 9 percent last week while midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed the largecap.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices climbed to a record high but remained in range in the week ended December 29. The Sensex has climbed to a record high of 34,137 and Nifty also hit the record high of 10,552.

But, there is less participation from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on the back of Christmas and New Year holiday. However, the market has touched the record high with the help of domestic institutional investors.

India's volatility index (India VIX) gained over 9 percent last week while midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed the largecap.

S&P BSE Midcap index gained 1.4 percent and S&P BSE Smalcap index rose 1.26 percent.

related news

weekly-data

 

weekly-data(1)

weekly-data(2)

weekly-data(3)

“The Nifty50 signed off the year in style on a bullish note but a tad below lifetime highs of 10552. However, weekly chart has witnessed a Doji kind of formation with an extremely narrow range of 92 points for the week which should certainly be a cause for concern,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, to maintain the positive momentum index need to sustain above 10460 levels and a violation of which on closing basis should confirm the weakness and trigger short-term sell-off,” he said.

Realty index has outperform the other sectorial indices with a gain of more than 4 percent during the week.

weekly-data(4)

Bharti Infratel added most to its market value on the BSE, followed by DLF, Grasim and Avenue Supermarts.

Here’s a list of the BSE top gainers and losers by market capitalisation:

weekly-data(6)

weekly-data(5)

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.