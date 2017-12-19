Sensex has potential to touch 40K in 2018, top 5 picks can return up to 30% in 1 year: Religare

“We believe the Sensex and the Nifty have the potential to touch 40,000 and 12,300, respectively, in the coming year. We also believe it is not an expensive market considering expected recovery in earnings after subdued show in the last 3-4 years,” Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities said in an interview to Moneycontrol.com’s Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q) Rise in domestic and global liquidity led to P/E re-rating in the market. Do you think the story will reverse in 2018 or will the rally continue in 2018? What is your 2018 target for Nifty?

A. Markets have had a phenomenal run in the 2017 and we expect this positivity to continue in 2018 as well. It’s true that the corporate earnings growth expectations seem to have already built in some optimism but possibility of surpassing those estimates is high, thanks to firm global setting and various reforms like Make in India, Digital India gaining pace. Also, the recent changes in the landscape, after the implementation of GST and linkage of Aadhar with almost all the important financial verticals, would further streamline the direct tax collection, helping government to invest in various initiatives to propel growth. Besides, with the market valuation at ~17x FY19E consensus earnings, the downside too is expected to be limited.

We believe the Sensex and the Nifty have potential to touch 40,000 and 12,300, respectively, in coming year.

Q) Are you finding markets expensive at current levels? Is it still buy on dips market?

A. As we said, Indian market is trading at ~17x FY19E consensus earnings; we believe it is not expensive considering expected recovery in earnings after subdued show in the last 3-4 years. However, there are certain pockets, wherein valuations are stretched, especially in small-cap space. Thus we believe “buy on dips” would be a good strategy. We expect GDP growth to pick up above 7% in the next few quarters and with good earnings, there is more scope for the market to move up from current levels.

Q) As we are near the year-end and no major events (apart from Gujarat elections) lined up, next key events are earnings and Budget. What are your expectations from the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government?

A. Considering that the upcoming Budget will be the last full Budget by the NDA before the 2019 General Elections, there will be every temptation for the government to try and appease the voters, but within the permissible limits. Notably, the government had set a 3.2% fiscal deficit target for FY18 but has already exhausted 96% of this by August. Largesse shown in the budget could deviate the government off its fiscal responsibility target, which may not be appreciated by the market and global ratings agencies alike. We believe that while there could be feel-good announcements, the exercise in general would be a fine balancing act. We think this budget will continue on the same trajectory as previous budgets.

Q) As we move to 2018, what are your 5 best picks for 2018? Kindly explain with reasons in short para.

A. Kajaria Ceramics | CMP: Rs694 | Target: Rs900

The robust outlook of tiles industry (led by lower per capita consumption and expected pick up in real estate sector) augur well for Kajaria Ceramic.

Market leadership in tiles and entry in bathware products would drive future growth. Revenue and PAT are likely to increase at CAGR of around 10.3 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively over FY17-20.

Nilkamal Ltd | CMP Rs1,787 | Target: Rs2,097

Net revenue and PAT are likely to grow at a healthy pace, led by demand revival and company's efforts towards brand building.

Despite higher oil prices, margins could improve at a gradual pace, led by operating leverage. Market leadership, leverage free balance sheet and healthy cash flows would provide valuation comfort.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | CMP Rs 181 | Target Rs 217

BEL is likely to benefit from government’s increased emphasis on ‘Make in India’ and higher defence capex.

Strong order book (more than Rs 40,000 crore) and healthy order inflow (Rs 13,000 crore) outlook provides greater revenue visibility. Increased investment in R&D will help BEL retain its leadership position in the defence segment.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd | CMP Rs 315 | Target 374

Mold-Tek Packaging will benefit from revival in paint and lubricant industries, being a market leader in rigid packaging industry.

Food and FMCG segment will drive growth in the coming years. The company is setting up two new plants for Asian Paints, which will meet their pail demand.

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd | CMP Rs 358 | Target Rs 457

Demand revival and higher capacity utilization will improve its volume off take and profitability.

The company will benefit from government’s thrust on water supply and sanitation infrastructure. Revenue and PAT are likely to increase at CAGR of around 18.4 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively over FY17-20.

Q) As crude is hovering around USD 60-65 a barrel, do you think this could be a big concern for Indian Economy? At what crude level, India can manage its economy?

A. In the last two years, low crude prices have helped India in curtailing its current account deficit to a large extent. With the recent run up in crude prices to two year high levels, it would be a worrisome situation if crude reaches and sustains above USD 70/barrel. This would impact our current account balance and of course government’s spending budget to some extent. Higher crude prices will lead to inflation.

Q) What are the biggest risks (apart from crude) and drivers for Indian markets in 2018?

A. The biggest positive for the market is the expected recovery in corporate earnings Q3FY18 onwards. In fact, it is this expectation aided by liquidity, which has been supporting the valuations of the Indian market. Ironically, the same would turn into the biggest risk if the corporates miss the earnings growth guidance or recovery delay further. Other lingering fears are the escalation of geo-political tension in different geographies.

