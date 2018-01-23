Sensex ends 341 pts higher after clocking 36,000, Nifty ends above 11,000

In what experts are terming a ‘melt-up’ rally, the Indian market witnessed a historic day as indices clocked fresh milestones and built on to those gains through the course of the day to end at record closing levels.

A surge in global markets along with positive domestic cues such as IMF’s positive outlook on GDP growth rate for this fiscal as well as steady corporate earnings so far ensured that buying counters kept ringing on the D-Street.

In the opening minutes of the trade, Nifty hit 11,000 for the first time, while the Sensex followed suit minutes later to hit 36,000. Soon, indices extended their gains to around 340 points on the Sensex, while the Nifty was seen inching towards 11,100 mark. There was some trimming of gains seen for a brief period, but a last hour rally in PSU banks pushed the momentum in the positive direction.

There was buying seen across the board as all sectoral indices, barring media, managed to end the day in green. Among the top gainers were metals, led by gains in Hindalco, Vedanta and Tata Steel. PSU banks, IT, pharma as well as banks too rallied. The Bank Nifty too has closed at record levels, rising over 300 points, led by gains in State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

The Sensex ended up 341.97 points or 0.96% at 36139.98, while the Nifty closed higher by 117.50 points or 1.07% at 11083.70. The market breadth, however, was narrow as 1374 shares advanced, 1541 shares declined, and 246 shares are unchanged.

State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco were the top gainers, while Wipro, Tata Motors, Ambuja Cements and Eicher Motors lost the most.

"While the ongoing Oct-Dec 2017 corporate earnings and expectations from the Union Budget 2018 took centrestage for domestic investors, foreign sentiment was buoyed after US legislators struck a deal to end the government shutdown and as the International Monetary Fund revised its forecast for world economic growth by 0.2 percentage points to 3.9% for both 2018 and 2019," Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager – Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund said in a statement.

In the global markets, major Asian indexes closed with significant gains on Tuesday following the stronger lead from Wall Street after U.S. lawmakers reached a deal to end a government shutdown. Investors also digested the Bank of Japan's decision to keep monetary policy steady.

Among stocks, shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission added 11 percent intraday before ending 6 percent higher as the company received orders worth Rs 871 crore.

Axis Bank ended 1 percent higher as investors cheered the bank’s December quarter financial performance.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) rose more than 4 percent, before ending 2 percent higher as board will consider bonus issue on January 30.

Shares of Hester Biosciences ended 4 percent higher on the back of strong Q3 numbers,

Havells India touched 52-week high of Rs 584.20, gaining nearly 6 percent intraday Tuesday on robust third quarter numbers.

Among the weak trade, Asian Paints fell around 1 percent as investors could have reacted negatively to the company’s revenue figures.

Few of the IT names too surged. Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra gained during the day after the huge upmove that was seen in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday.

However, experts recommend trading with caution as well.

"This rally is all inclusive with most sectors adding into the gains, Vedanta and Bank of Baroda were the best performers for the session, Bank Nifty outperformed in trade today. The inherent momentum in the markets seems to be driving markets ever higher; we would like to advocate caution in the face of hubris and recommend staying in cash at the current juncture," Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and Head of Trading, Zerodha said in a statement.