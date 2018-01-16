See phases of correction in an overall bull market; Nifty around 12,200-12,400: Investment Imperative Group

Phases of correction likely in an otherwise bull market, with triggers being global such as weak dollar and a sudden rise in oil prices, said Ravi Kataria, Founder and Managing Director of Investment Imperative Group in an interview with Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar. He expects Nifty to end the year between 12,200 and 12,400, with earnings and private investments supporting next leg of growth. Below are edited excerpts from the interview.

The Indian market started the year on a strong note, with benchmark indices hitting a fresh record high. Do you expect the momentum to continue? What is your year-end target for Nifty?

There will be phases of correction in between, with triggers largely being global, including a weakening of dollar post tax rate cuts, a sudden rise in oil prices.

However, the trajectory will remain positive and indices will hit fresh all-time highs helped by strong corporate earnings, SME platform allowing capital raises.

Hence, capex from private players driving growth in the upcoming quarters, improvement in employment scenario, widening of a tax base to continue help government investments.

We are expecting Nifty to end the year between 12,200 and 12,400 with earnings, private investments to support next leg of growth. The Indian economy is largely mirroring growth of Chinese economy of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Do you expect Q3 and Q4 to be better than Q2 earnings? Will India Inc. deliver double-digit earnings growth in FY19?

Earnings will pick up faster than expected and Q3 will lay that foundation drivers supporting that, which is consumption, rural economic development, infra and real estate spending, make in India, housing for all, recovery of the generic pharma industry, push towards electric cars and renewable sector.

The major deterrents would be a recovery of credit offtake, and IT sector. Double-digit growth has become imperative for the indices to hold onto high multiples of 27x-28x and we are expecting it to translate comfortably in FY19.

The much-awaited full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government for this term will be presented on February 1. What are your key expectations?

Our key expectations are a reduction of the corporate tax rate to 25 percent for companies having turnover below 50 percent (as announced in the first Budget), increased allocation by 15-20 percent towards irrigation, infrastructure, an agrarian economy in form of technology and bridging support, warehouses, infrastructure, renewable sectors.

We don’t think the government will bring back long-term capital gains tax because that would be a huge impediment for capital markets funding SME and MSME space as well as impact the global allocation of funds towards India.

We are also expecting a continued path towards fiscal consolidation and marginal tweaking of expectations amid tax rate cuts for individuals as well as small scale corporates.

What are the key sectors or themes that are likely to benefit the most from the Budget 2019?

The defense sector is expected to garner 8-10 percent increased allocation in the current budget on a y-o-y basis. The push towards domestic manufacturing and fund allocation will start gaining traction this fiscal. We will see a lot of financial closures and commencement of operations in the space. On the other hand, Budget will also be positive for Fertilizers (expected DBT), irrigation space, logistics and warehousing (GST and other benefits), infrastructure sector, affordable housing.

Q) As the inflation is moving northward and global central banks are likely to raise rates going ahead, do you expect RBI to follow them?

The Fed has indicated to raise rates three times in 2018 to bring fed funds rate around 2.25%, however, it has also given a hint that rates around 2.25%-2.75% will be new normal unlike the levels are seen before 2007 financial crisis (peaked at 5.25%. ECB, Australian, and Japanese Central Banks are expected to start their first round of rise in rates around a 2nd-3rd quarter of 2018 calendar year. Our expectation is that RBI will not look at raising rates at least till the 4th quarter of 2018, mainly due to the fact that we didn’t complete rate reduction cycle at the pace seen in other countries and production in a majority of the sectors is going to outpace demand yielding in manageable inflation.

Crude prices have risen this year. How important is it from macroeconomy perspective?

Brent crude has already touched $70 and will remain in a bullish category by February - March 2018. However, the US production is set to touch 10 million barrels in this quarter with the similar number of rig counts. We are expecting rig counts also to increase in the upcoming months as it becomes profitable for producers to dig more. The prices went northwards largely due to disruption in the shale gas production led by hurricanes and natural calamities. In the longer run, we are bearish on the commodity. Hence, we are not expecting oil to be a big impediment in the current year for India’s growth trajectory.

What are your five best multibaggers for next 2-3 years or five best picks that can double the money in 2-3 years?

Ujaas Energy

Ujaas Energy Limited has completed projects totalling 200 MW of solar power plants for corporates and retail clients. The company is also operating and maintaining more than 200 MW for its corporate clients like KRBL (KRBL), SRS, Friends Group, Rockwell, Avon Cycles, Solar Energy Corporation India or SECI.

The company has also bagged orders for 22 MW solar rooftop installations, out of total order book of 40 MW, from mainly government institutions under RESCO model, wherein the company also gets the O&M contract for the lifetime of the system.

Ujaas Energy’s focus on rooftops, deploying of higher capacity turbines, solar parks and importantly providing high quality O&M services with Automated cleaning machines to clean PV Modules, can allow the company to tap the next set of growth in the sector. We are expecting Ujaas’ topline to grow on the back of hybrid solar-wind policy, rooftop sales, and a gradual shift towards solar for sustainable low-cost power producing option. The company can double its EPS over the next couple of years on capacity augmentation.

National Fertilizers

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), reported a strong performance on all fronts in H1FY18. Increased capacity utilisation, turnover rising by 23%, growth in profitability at 102% compared to first half of FY17 boosted by rising international Urea prices, lower gas prices, improved finance cost. In 1HFY18, NFL posted earnings per share of Rs.1.88 compared to Rs.0.87 in the prior year period. The Company took a slew of measures to improvise on the cost paid for borrowed funds.

For its joint venture project of FCIL’s Ramagundam plant, the company recently signed a Gas supply agreement with GAIL, a debt of 3940 crores from a consortium of 6 banks have been arranged and disbursement began, production operations are expected to start by next quarter, giving a major thrust to topline growth.

However, it is largely expected that direct subsidy transfer in fertilizer sector would be key reform initiative by GOI after successful implementation in case of LPG. The move will substantially reduce leakages, bring prudence in a usage of fertilizer, ease liquidity for Fertilizer companies.

Visaka Industries

Visaka Industries has 11 manufacturing capacities situated across India having a total annual production capacity of 8,02,000 tonnes of corrugated cement asbestos sheets and 1,29,750 tonnes of fibre cement flat board products and also a spinning plant capable of producing 11,000 tonnes of yarn per annum. The cement asbestos division accounted for more than 70% of its total revenue in H1FY18 and is the second largest producer in Industry, boosted by growing rural housing demand.

To tap the market driven by government plan of housing for all by 2022, the company is investing Rs.100 crores in a third unit for 50,000 TPA of V-boards in Haryana following which the installed capacity will of 179,750 TPA. VIL plans to fund the project completely via internal accruals and operations are expected to commence by March 2018.

Another vertical that company has entered into is that of innovative roofing solution where the solar panel fused with roof panel generates electricity, naming the product as ‘ATUM’, which is being offered as an integrated solar roofing system. Backed with the cement base, it reduces thermal conductivity when compared with a traditional metal roof. There is no need for racking system to mount solar panels.

Talbros Automotive Components

Talbros Automotive is an industry leader in the manufacturing of Gaskets & Heat Shields, Forgings, Suspension Systems & Modules, Anti Vibration components and Hoses. With experience and expertise, it has established a presence across all auto category from two wheelers to Farm Equipment. It works in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK also 3 other strategic partners as a) Nippon Leakless Talbros Pvt Ltd (Japan), b) Magnetic Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd (Italy) and c) Talbros Marugo Rubber Pvt Ltd (Japan). The company stands direct beneficiary to Auto demand as well as Make In India for Automotive components.

With the expectation of stricter environmental laws implementation by 2020, the outlook for its new product Heat Shields will be robust on all counts. The forging business that accounts for 19% of consolidated revenues is witnessing high growth as the company has received an order of Rs.175 crores for a supply of parts to a large German Luxury Car manufacturer. This order will provide operating leverage and will enhance the profitability of the company.

The company is expected to achieve revenues of Rs.700 crores by 2020, operating margin of 14%, and return on capital employed of 20%. Low leverage, higher promoter stake and lower than industry average valuations are factors imperative for investment in the company.

Multibagger

Mangal Credit

Mangal Credit has managed to more than double its assets over the past four years. The company is engaged in loans, credit facilities, private educational funding, money market trading and underwriting.

The group entities include: Chakshu Realtors Private Limited, Indtrans Container Lines Private Limited, Mangal Buildhome Private Limited, Mangal Bullion Private Limited, Mangal Compusolution Private Limited, Mangal Entertainment Private Limited, Mangal Global Marbles Private Limited, Mangal Synnove Energies Private Limited, Mangal Timber And Laminate Private Limited, Satco Capital Markets Limited, Indtrans Container Lines (Singapore) PTE Ltd and Satco Commodities Private Limited.

Mangal Credit has posted EPS of Rs.0.13 in the first half of FY18, the company is trading at 16x of its expected earnings in FY18 and discounted valuations of 1.2x on price to book basis as compared to 3x-5x. We believe that the company can be a potential candidate for reverse merger or takeover and can garner substantial premium due to operational or inorganic expansion.