See 15% upside in Nifty in 2018, but likely amid volatile trade; 5 stocks to keep on radar

Avinnash Gorakssakar is a Head of Research at Joindre Capital said an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

2017 has been a great year for Indian equities as the market grew by around 25 percent. Do you see same kind of rally in 2018 also and what is your Nifty target for December 2018?

We expect markets to remain volatile in 2018 on account of both global and local factors like rise in interest rates by Federal Reserve, rising inflation in India, and higher crude prices expected further. In such a scenario we don’t expect a repeat of 2017 as of now but are pretty confident that stock specific opportunities will continue to come.

On the Nifty50 index, we expect a 15 percent upside in 2018 largely on the hope that earnings growth in FY19 is likely to remain strong.

What are the next key events (or themes) to watch out for the year 2018? Also what are the global risks for Indian markets in 2018?

Key events to watch out in 2018 will be the Union Budget in February 2018, RBI Policy in April 2018 and Monsoon. Also commentary from the Federal Reserve and developments on crude prices and the rupee movement will be key factors to watch in 2018.

Global risks in 2018 will largely come from rising crude oil prices, and global liquidity flows and Fed Commentary in 2018 and trajectory of interest rates in the coming year.

The domestic liquidity supported markets in the year 2017. Will that liquidity support continue in 2018 as well or do you see some tapering of flows? What is your view on FIIs flow?

Domestic liquidity will continue to remain good as equity remains the best asset class as compared to all other asset classes like fixed income, real estate and gold which are unlikely to show any big upside in the medium term.

India Inc raised over USD 11 billion through IPOs in 2017. Will 2018 be another golden year of IPOs?

Yes 2018 will continue to remain good for IPOs. However the market will closely look at valuations of such IPOs closely and weak candidates with heavy valuations are unlikely to attract big fancy from investors.

Investors will remain selective but surely look at quality IPOs at reasonable valuations.

Everyone is saying corporate earnings were far better-than-expected in September quarter. Do you see December quarter earnings laying foundation stone of earnings recovery?

We may see a strong earnings growth story coming out from FY19 onwards as the second half of FY18 is also likely to see some leftover impact of the GST which will be normalised by this time.

The next big event the market will watch out for will be Union Budget. What are you key expectations from the last full-fledged Budget. After Gujarat elections there are as many as 8 state assembly elections lined up before general elections in the year 2019. Do you see a change in tactics of the Modi government or a policy shift in policy framework – from reformist to populist?

We may surely see some populist measures in the coming Union Budget in February 2018 as this will be the last Budget before the 2019 general elections. However after the Gujarat elections verdict we may see rural, infra to be the focus areas going ahead but this will be no different from what has been done by the Modi Government earlier.

However if we don’t see any heavy populist measures in this Budget and although this year fiscal deficit targets are unlikely to be met, then markets would look at macro numbers closely going ahead.

Top five sectors which you think stand to gain the most from the upcoming Budget 2018?

Irrigation, roads/housing, infrastructure, railways and healthcare services will be the focus areas in this Budget.

As we move to 2018, what are your 5 best picks for 2018?

Jain Irrigation, Finolex Industries, GNFC, Tata Motors and Sadbhav Infrastructure are five best picks for 2018.