HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 19, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI to accept only online filing of records from April 1

SEBI has already advised the registered merchant bankers and recognised stock exchanges to activate their online accounts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online filing of records related to offer documents, schemes of arrangement, takeovers and buybacks need to be submitted only online to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from April 1, the markets regulator said today.

In a circular, SEBI noted that the simultaneous filing of documents - physical and online- should start from February 1 and continue till March 31, 2018.

Thereafter, from April 1, 2018 physical filing of documents should be discontinued and only online filing will be accepted, SEBI said.

The regulator also asked those merchant bankers and recognised stock exchanges which are required to file offer documents and draft scheme of arrangement in physical form, to simultaneously submit the same online through SEBI intermediary portal.

SEBI has already advised the registered merchant bankers and recognised stock exchanges to activate their online accounts.

In order to facilitate ease of operations, the regulator has introduced an online system for filings related to public issues, rights issues, institutional placement programme, schemes of arrangement, takeovers and buybacks.

