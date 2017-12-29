SEBI brings in six key reforms, defers decision on default disclosure

Capital and commodities market regulator SEBI board met today and paved the way for all stock exchanges to sell all products from October 2018, but it deferred its decision on disclosure of defaults by listed companies.

Moneycontrol reported on December 21 that the regulator has a big bang reforms agenda for the board meet on December 28.

The market regulator announced a slew of other reforms. It has allowed listing of security receipts issued by an asset reconstruction company (ARC) on stock exchange platform.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that SEBI will discuss the issue of universal exchange at the board meet and today the regulator announced reforms with respect to universal exchanges, ARCs and CRAs.

SEBI Board has also approved certain changes in the SEBI (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations including increasing minimum net worth from Rs 5 crore to Rs 25 crore. Also, no CRA will be allowed to hold directly or indirectly more than 10 percent stake or have voting rights or have representation on the board of another CRA.

Talking about the reforms regarding Universal Licence, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE, said: “BSE believes this decision will help participants in various markets a highly regulated, safer, more transparent trading, clearing and settlement framework when implemented fully.”

“BSE has geared up itself for long to provide these facilities to its more than 3.71 crore registered investors,” he said.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that SEBI is looking to expedite process for finalising universal exchange norms.

“This is a much awaited regulation. I would expect that each exchange will continue to play on its existing strength while allowing clients to trade or invest across assets. It will also lead to creation of new products by exchanges,” said Jayant Manglik – President Retail Sales, Religare Securities.

SEBI has also relaxed entry norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including expanding the eligible jurisdictions for registration by including countries with diplomatic tie-ups with India.