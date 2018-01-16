Rupee slips to 3-week low: Here's what experts think

Rupee slips to 3-week low and trades at the lowest levels since December 29, 2017. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ananth Narayan, Market Expert and Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank explain more on the impact of rising yields and weakening rupee.

The immediate trigger seems to be the speech yesterday from the deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which basically calls upon banks to manage their interest rate risks a lot more actively and not necessarily come in for regulatory forbearance at the first sign of trouble, Ananth Narayan said.

There is no need to panic on account of that particular speech. The message is straightforward. There are plenty of other uncertainties to worry about including Budget and fiscal deficit etc, he added.

I think today’s reaction should be taken in context and should not be read too much into, said Panda.