Rupee rose 5.5% against the US dollar in 2017: Will 2018 see a stronger rupee?

By Jayant Manglik

2017 was a good year for the rupee. Rising 5.5% against the US dollar made it one of the best-performing currencies in the world. Nobody expected it at the beginning of the year, largely because of Trump’s pro-growth announcements.

But, by the end of the year 2017, the key US dollar index – which tracks US dollar strength against a basket of six major global currencies, not including the Indian rupee so far – fell about 9 percent. The rupee’s rise did not quite match this fall but did well nevertheless.

Given the build-up, I think 2018 will be a seminal year for the rupee and it could move up to as much as Rs 60 to the US dollar or go down right up to 70. It’s definitely not going to remain where it is.

The rupee gained strength in 2017 for a variety of reasons, testing a high of Rs 63.57. In addition to an economy which seems set to move up with a little help from GST and foreign investment interest, low average crude oil prices too helped.

Many reasons could underline a considerable upmove from here on. Continued economic reforms in the right direction will fuel growth. So far so good. GST by itself is a game-changer, it will help assimilate the unorganised sector into the formal economy, create jobs and increase competitiveness while increasing tax revenue.

Forex reserves are at an all-time high, crossing USD 400 billion. Given that our equity markets were among the best-performing ones with a rise of 27%, FII inflows are inevitable through 2018.

All of this will happen in the background of an expected increase in GDP growth from 6.3% to over 7 percent. Finally, the US Fed may not actually be able to increase rates as often as indicated, based on their implementation history, which will mean a weaker dollar and therefore a stronger rupee. All of this together could well nudge the rupee towards 60 to the US dollar.

On the other hand, if the above seems too optimistic, here is a cynical scenario. Crude prices could shoot up, having already risen 40% from the mid-year low. Upcoming elections in 2019 could induce populist measures.

This will stoke inflation, aggravate fiscal deficit, lead to higher interest rates and stymie growth. Retail inflation has moved up already though its hard to say yet if it will continue.

Not helping our cause will be any geopolitical tension between North Korea and the US which will cause safe haven currencies like the US dollar surge, albeit temporarily.

On balance, I think the former has a greater chance of happening. Today 60 to the dollar seems too far away but given the way things are going currently it may well be the new normal tomorrow.

