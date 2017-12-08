Rupee opens mildly higher at 64.55 against US dollar

The Indian Rupee has opened higher at 64.55 against the US dollar on Friday, rising 2 paise compared with previous close.

Increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks supported the rupee. Positive equity markets also aided sentiment.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank feels the USD-INR pair is consolidating around the 64.50 a dollar pivot.

He expects the pair to trade within a range of 64.45-64.60 a dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee had lost further ground to end at a near two-week low of 64.57 against the US currency, falling by 5 paise.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was up 171.86 points at 33,121.07 and the Nifty gained 51.30 points at 10,218.