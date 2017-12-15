Rupee hits 3-month high against $ as exit polls predict BJP win in Gujarat, Himachal

The Indian rupee on Friday closed 0.5 percent higher against the US dollar at 64.04, after exit polls indicated comfortable victories for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The rupee last ended a trading session at this level in the first half of September.

According to a currency dealer from a domestic public-sector bank, most of the day’s gains were due to buying by foreign portfolio investors.

“We saw two spikes today in INR,” the dealer said. “USD-INR went down to 64.03 in the morning session, probably because of the exit poll results. Banks were the primary buyers in that session.”

The second rally in the rupee, which came towards the fag end of the session, was due to foreign portfolio investors buying Indian equities, the dealer said.

Intraday, the rupee touched a high and low of 64.01 and 64.19, respectively. The currency has risen 5.6 percent against the dollar so far this year.

The BJP is seen winning Gujarat with over 100 seats to its name, with one exit poll predicting a two-third majority for the party.

In the case of Himachal Pradesh, all three exit polls indicated that the BJP will win with a two-third majority.

Among other Asian currencies, some were trading strong against the dollar on Friday, while others were trading marginally down.

“This is an exit poll-driven rally and it will continue for some time as long as the actual results are not drastically different from the exit poll ones,” said Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities.

The analyst added that the rupee would likely appreciate beyond 64.00 to the dollar and finish the next week at around 63.70-63.80.

“The rise today was because FPIs have bought into our markets. Now this buying is mostly in equities as this is the time of year when these investors typically unwind their positions in debt. But at current levels, debt yields are attractive and as and when limits become available, FPIs will buy more,” Banerjee said.

Among the gainers were the Japanese yen, Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit, while the Singaporean dollar, the Hong Kong dollar and the South Korean won featured in the list of losers.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket six other currencies, was trading at 93.55, 0.1 percent higher than its previous close.