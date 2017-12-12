Rupee falls 0.1% against $ as investors remain cautious ahead of FOMC meet outcome

The Indian rupee on Tuesday fell 0.1 percent against the dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers, as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meet.

The Fed is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and will make its policy decision known late on Wednesday after the meeting concludes.

Although the central bank is largely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points, what market participants would be watching out for will be its outlook on increases in interest rates over the next calendar year.

If the Fed maintains its plot of three hikes in 2018, the dollar is expected to gain against most Asian currencies.

At 1525 IST, the rupee was trading at 64.44 against the dollar, 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close. Intraday, it touched a high of 64.41 and a low of 64.52.

Currency dealers said that the consumer price inflation data for November, which is due later in the day, will also be keenly watched for any signs of a further uptick in inflation.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which is an indicator of the greenback’s strength against a basket of six other major currencies, was 0.1 percent lower at 93.78, after touching an intraday high of 93.98.

Other Asian currencies like the Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso, and Chinese yuan were trading between 0.1 and 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar.

However, the Thai baht gained against the American currency after the Bank of Thailand it had intervened this year to slow down the baht’s advance.

Most market participants expect the rupee to remain range-bound in the short-term, despite the expectation that fund flows from foreign portfolio investors into the local equity market will keep coming.

This is because towards the end of the month, the supply of dollars will dry up as FPIs unwind their positions in the local debt market. Since FPI holdings in the debt market are far more than their holding in Indian equities, the rupee will not be able to breakout from its current range.