App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 12, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee falls 0.1% against $ as investors remain cautious ahead of FOMC meet outcome

Although the Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 bps, market participants will be watching out for its outlook on increases in interest rates over the next calendar year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee on Tuesday fell 0.1 percent against the dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers, as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meet.

The Fed is meeting on Tuesday and  Wednesday and will make its policy decision known late on Wednesday after the meeting concludes.

Although the central bank is largely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points, what market participants would be watching out for will be its outlook on increases in interest rates over the next calendar year.

If the Fed maintains its plot of three hikes in 2018, the dollar is expected to gain against most Asian currencies.

related news

At 1525 IST, the rupee was trading at 64.44 against the dollar, 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close. Intraday, it touched a high of 64.41 and a low of 64.52.

Currency dealers said that the consumer price inflation data for November, which is due later in the day, will also be keenly watched for any signs of a further uptick in inflation.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which is an indicator of the greenback’s strength against a basket of six other major currencies, was 0.1 percent lower at 93.78, after touching an intraday high of 93.98.

Other Asian currencies like the Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso, and Chinese yuan were trading between 0.1 and 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar.

However, the Thai baht gained against the American currency after the Bank of Thailand it had intervened this year to slow down the baht’s advance.

Most market participants expect the rupee to remain range-bound in the short-term, despite the expectation that fund flows from foreign portfolio investors into the local equity market will keep coming.

This is because towards the end of the month, the supply of dollars will dry up as FPIs unwind their positions in the local debt market. Since FPI holdings in the debt market are far more than their holding in Indian equities, the rupee will not be able to breakout from its current range.

tags #Business #markets

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.