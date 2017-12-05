App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 05, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Running out of ideas while trading? Use ‘Correlation’ to spot winning trade

Correlation between two variables gives us a sense of how two variables move with respect to each other.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Karthik Rangappa

Zerodha

If you are an active market participant, chances are that you may have comes across the term – ‘Correlation’. I have noticed people use this word quite casually, without fully appreciating what it really means.

Hopefully, this article gives you a sense of what correlation really means.

Correlation between two variables gives us a sense of how two variables move with respect to each other. Correlation is measured as a number which varies between -1 to +1.

Karthik Rangappa
Karthik Rangappa
Vice President - Education & Research Services|Zerodha

For example, if the correlation between two stocks is +0.75, then we can infer few things –

1) The plus sign preceding the number tells us that they both are positively correlated i.e. they move in the same direction

2) The magnitude gives us a sense of the strength of this movement. The closer it is to +1 (or -1) the higher is the tendency for the two variable to move in tandem.

3) A correlation of 0 suggests that the two variables are not related to each other.

From the above, we know a correlation of +0.75 suggests that the two variables move not only in the same direction but also tend to move together closely.

Note, the correlation does not suggest the extent of the move, all it suggest is that the move in the same direction is likely to happen.

For example, if Stock A moves 3 percent, and the correlation between stock A and stock B is +0.75, then it does not mean that Stock B will also move by 3 percent, all that the correlation suggests is that Stock B will move up positively, just like Stock A.

But, there is another twist here – suppose stock A and Stock B are correlated at +0.75, and the daily average return on Stock A and Stock B is 0.9% a 1.2% respectively, then it can be said that on any given day.

If the Stock A moves above its daily average return of 0.9 percent, then stock B is also likely to move higher than its daily average return of 1.2 percent.

Likewise, a correlation of -0.75 indicates that the two variables move in opposite direction (-ve sign) but they both tend to move in opposite direction.

Suppose stock A moves up by +2.5 percent, then by virtue of correlation we know that Stock B is likely to come down, but by what degree will it come down will not be known.

Disclaimer: The author is VP, Educational Services, Zerodha. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.